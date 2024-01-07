Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints online live NFL Season 2023
This is the kickoff time for the game in various countries:
Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 7:00 pm on NFL Game Pass or and DAZN
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Watch out for this New Orleans Saints player.
Derek Carr has a season average pass completion percentage of 67.9% for 3614 yards. He has 21 passing touchdowns, the 13th player with the most passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions. In his last game, he contributed to his team's victory by completing 24 of the 32 passes he attempted. He also caught two touchdown passes and one catch.
Watch out for this Atlanta Falcons player.
Desmond Ridder, 24 year old quarterback. This season he has a 63.4% pass completion percentage for 2545 yards. He has totaled 10 touchdown passes this season and has thrown 11 interceptions. He has caught touchdown passes in four of the last five games they have played. In his last game he completed three of the four passes he attempted and threw an interception.
News - New Orleans Saints
They are coming off a 13-23 win at home over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A great start in the first three quarters gave them the victory. First Johnson scored, then Hill and Grupe added a field goal. With a 0-20 lead they went to the last quarter. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut the deficit in the last quarter, but it was not enough to at least force overtime.
They have won three of their last four games. They are sixth in the National Conference with the same number of wins and losses, eight.
News - Atlanta Falcons
They just lost at home to the Chicago Bears by 31-17. In a game where they were not accurate, missing two Koo field goals in the first quarter. A touchdown by Moore put the Chicago Bears ahead. In the second quarter they increased the advantage on the scoreboard and at halftime, 21-7 for the Chicago Bears. In the third quarter, three field goals, two for Chicago and one for Atlanta. They started strong in the last quarter with Heinicke's touchdown, but the Chicago Bears quickly sealed the game with a field goal and a touchdown. The Bears have lost three of their last four games. They are 12th in the national conference with seven wins and nine losses. They are third in the NFC South division.
Background
A little more than a month since the last meeting where the Atlanta Falcons won at home by 24-15 on the scoreboard. A very close game that was decided by Robinson's touchdown in the last quarter. Of the last six duels between these two teams, four wins for the New Orleans Saints with four victories and two for the Atlanta Falcons.
The Stadium
The game will be played at the Caesars Superdome, a stadium located in New Orleans. It was inaugurated in August 1975 and has a capacity for 83,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will meet on Sunday, January 7 in the NFL's Week 18 game.
