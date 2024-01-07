Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Levi's Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers match in various countries:
Argentina: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Rams absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Matthew Stafford, player to watch!
The Rams quarterback began his tenth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Los Angeles quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,489 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions in just 11 games. He is still the leader of the team and is trying to clear up the doubts around him this season. The quarterback's connection with Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Rams arrive?
The Los Angeles team started a new season in the National Conference, after a disappointing season in 2022 by being left out and not qualifying for the Playoffs. The Rams had a poor regular season with a record of 5 wins and 12 losses to finish in 10th place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Rams was the lack of an important quarterback in decisive moments and this was why the squad sought to reinforce the quarterback position with the arrival of Carson Wentz to be available for the return of Matt Stafford who He missed a year due to the injury. Some interesting players on this team are Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Ernest Jones, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Brett Maher. The Rams had a difficult start to the season hosting the Bills and Chiefs and visiting the Cowboys, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this season in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Absences from the 49ers!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Brock Purdy, player to watch!
The 49ers quarterback began his sixth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The San Francisco quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 4,280 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 16 games. Despite his good results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Christian McCaffrey will be essential to having a good season.
How does the 49ers get there?
The San Francisco team continues this season in the National Conference, after finishing the previous regular season in second place in its conference with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where they were eliminated in the National Conference Final against Philadelphia. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make some changes to the offense around Brock Purdy at quarterback and with great players like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Fred Warner, Jake Moody and Charvarius Ward. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Texans and Colts, but will also enter Cincinnati where it will not start as a favorite. The 49ers are in a high-level process and with the ability to get back into a Superbowl and with the help of Brock Purdy they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the work of the regular season will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the 49ers will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and seek a title place more than the NFL.
Where is the game?
Levi's Stadium located in the city of San Francisco will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 68,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2014.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Levi's Stadium, at 4:25 p.m.