Stay with us to follow the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers live from the 2024 NFL Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers live corresponding to the 2024 NFL Playoffs, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Levi's Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers online and live from the 2024 NFL Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 6:30 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 00:30 hours on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lions absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jarred Goff, player to watch!
The Lions quarterback continues a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Detroit's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season are 3,449 yards in completed passes through the air, 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with which he has achieved 9 victories. The game against the Broncos will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Lions offense has. The quarterback's connection with David Montgomery will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Lions arrive?
The Detroit team continues this season in the National Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Lions had a poor regular season with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses to finish in seventh place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Packers was the renewal of the offensive team led by Jared Goff to try to achieve the best results and not stay so close to qualifying. Jared Goff was chosen to continue being the team's offensive leader and ensure that the squad manages to meet all the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Jared Goof, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alex Anzalone, Jerry Jacobs, and Riley Patterson. The Lions did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Bears but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Chiefs at home and against the Raiders on the road, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Absences from the 49ers!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Brock Purdy, player to watch!
The 49ers quarterback began his sixth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The San Francisco quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 4,280 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 16 games. Despite his good results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Christian McCaffrey will be essential to having a good season.
How does the 49ers get there?
The San Francisco team continues this season in the National Conference, after finishing the previous regular season in second place in its conference with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where they were eliminated in the National Conference Final against Philadelphia. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make some changes to the offense around Brock Purdy at quarterback and with great players like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Fred Warner, Jake Moody and Charvarius Ward. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Texans and Colts, but will also enter Cincinnati where it will not start as a favorite. The 49ers are in a high-level process and with the ability to get back into a Superbowl and with the help of Brock Purdy they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the work of the regular season will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the 49ers will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and seek a title place more than the NFL.
Where is the game?
Levi's Stadium located in the city of San Francisco will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path to the 2024 Super Bowl in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 68,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2014.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers live, corresponding to the 2024 NFL Playoff duel. The match will take place at Levi's Stadium, at 6:30 p.m.