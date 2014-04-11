Wild Hand Blues Fourth Straight Loss

With four losses in a row, the whispers surrounding the St. Louis Blues are starting to become a part of the normal conversation. The Blues are reeling right now and after losing to the Wild Thursday night have now lost four in a row and are 5-5-0 in their past ten games. The Colorado Avalanche have now tied them for first overall in the Central Division with 111 points, both teams sit one point back of the Anaheim Ducks for first in the Western Conference.

Last night the Blues were in Minnesota and things did not go well for St. Louis. They lost the game 4-2, but more importantly they lost leading scorer TJ Oshie (Oshie and Steen are tied at 60 points on the season) who was forced to leave the game in the second period. Oshie was caught up high on a hit by Wild forward Mike Rupp, who received a match penalty on the play. Oshie had difficulty getting to his feet, indicating the injury could be more serious than the listed day-to-day.

Kyle Brodziak had two goals for the Wild and goaltender John Curry played a fantastic game stopping 45 of 47 shots he faced. For the Blues, Ryan Miller had a difficult night as he was pulled after allowing 4 goals on just 13 shots. The Blues do have some positives to take away, they dominated the Wild in this one, outshooting Minnesota 45-15. Curry was the undeniable first star of this game, just his first in the NHL since 2010.

With the victory, the Wild clinched the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. They will need to wait for the dust to settle atop of the Conference before they know who they will play in the first round of the playoffs. The Wild are getting hot at the right time, having won four games in a row with only one game left in the regular season.

For Mike Rupp, it is expected he will have a phone hearing with the NHL on Friday afternoon to determine what his penalty will be for the hit on Oshie. The Blues are hoping that Oshie will be available for the first round of the playoffs. Oshie is an important part of this Blues offense, and with the team struggling right now, they cannot afford to lose an offensive weapon for a significant amount of time.