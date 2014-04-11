Lightning Shock Flyers

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets sit tied at 91 points in the Metropolitan Division. Last night the Flyers were in Tampa Bay with a chance to move ahead of the Blue Jackets in the standings. Third place in the division means not having to play the Penguins or Bruins in the first round of the playoffs, a battle worth fighting.

Unfortunately for Philly, it was not to be in Tampa. Anders Lindback was in net for Tampa Bay with Ben Bishop sidelined due to injury. Bishop is out for the regular season, and his status heading into the first round of the playoffs remains uncertain. Lindback had a strong game in Bishops place, making 34 saves en route to a 4-2 Lightning victory.

Lindback is starting to look comfortable in net, and he stressed the increased workload as a positive moving forward, "Every shot I get it feels like I'm getting more in the rhythm of the game," Lindback said. "You see it differently than when you only play once in a while." The Lightning are lights out offensively, but it remains to be seen how Lindback will handle an increased workload. Lindback will need to show some consistency should he be called upon in the playoffs. His words should provide hope for Tampa Bay should he be forced into action when the playoffs begin.

With the game tied 1-1 heading into the third period, it was a three goal outburst by Tampa that would bury the Flyers. Richard Panik got things started just 4:33 into the third period when he buried his third goal of the season with a rebound shot that Ray Emery couldn’t get in front of. Eric Brewer would score the winning goal, just his second of the season. Victor Hedman continued his strong play for Tampa adding two assists meanwhile both Tyler Johnson and Steven Stamkos finished with a goal and an assist on the night.

The Lightning sit just one point back of Montreal for second in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning and Canadiens will meet in the first round of the playoffs, but home ice in that series remains up for grabs.

Philly now has two games remaining; they play Pittsburgh Saturday and close out the regular season at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The Flyers enter the playoffs having struggled in their past ten games going just 3-5-2, so winning the final two games will be important for their confidence and momentum going forward.