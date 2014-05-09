NHL Playoff Thoughts May 9, 2014

In case you weren’t aware, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are locked in yet another playoff war. Last night was just another epic showdown between these two rivals, and ended with a Matt Fraser overtime goal to send the Bruins and their fans into the night with a 1-0 victory and more importantly a 2-2 series tie. The victory by Boston sets up an epic best of three showdown to determine who will be moving on in these playoffs. The call-up and success of Matt Fraser from the Bruins’ AHL team is reminiscent of the Torey Krug call-up in the 2012-13 playoff season (of course while playing different positions) in that both youngsters made an immediate positive impact. The elation from scoring an overtime goal is beyond words for players, and for Fraser with it being his first career playoff goal in his first career playoff game it was a moment he will never forget.

"Words can't even describe that feeling," Fraser said. "I don't even want to begin to try to explain that. It's something I wish every kid could feel. I wish I could remember it; it just happened like a blur. The puck got to the net and it was bobbling in front. I just tried to sniff it out and whack it in."

Price and Rask

Carey Prices has been owning this series since Game 1, even in the losses he has been stupendous. Last night was no different as Price stopped 34 of 35 shots with the only goal coming off a scramble in front which created enough chaos to make Price lose track of the puck.

"It bounced over my stick, and I lost it in the crowd of people in front of me," Price said. "Somebody yelled 'Over!' so I looked over my left shoulder and obviously it wasn't there, and somebody poked it on in."

Price was finally matched save for save by Tuukka Rask. Rask hasn’t had a terrible series, but he hasn’t had a great series either. Last night though Rask was on his game, stopping all 33 shots he face en route to his fifth career playoff shutout. Last night was the best game from a puck possession viewpoint for Montreal, as they were finally able to keep pace with the Bruins.

They were still behind the eight ball, but this is undoubtedly their best performance to date against Boston in these playoffs.

Subban/Price in the Conversation for Conn Smythe

If Montreal does pull out the victory over Boston in this series, P.K. Subban will be receiving his fair share of attention for Conn Smythe consideration early on. Subban led all Canadiens with a whopping 61.4% Corsi rating last night and was +28.5% Corsi Rel. These are incredible numbers once again for the young superstar defenseman. Breaking his numbers down into chart form gives us an even better look at just how valuable he has been to Montreal:

Subban Stats 2013-14 Playoffs Player GP G A P TOI/G CF% P.K. Subban 8 3 8 11 26:58 52.4%

While Subbans efforts have been heroic for Montreal, the truth is this series will come down to Carey Price. Without Price the Canadiens would be nowhere in this series. He has truly been spectacular, and his weakest moments have come late in games, and no doubt are due to fatigue from carrying the Canadiens the entire game. With Price playing the way he is, he is the MVP for Montreal. It’s just important to remember that P.K. Subban is right there with him, and has been an absolute pleasure to look.

Crosby and Malkin Heating up

Early on in these playoffs both Crosby and Malkin were receiving their fair share of criticism for a lack of offensive production. These complaints are justified as both Malkin and Crosby are top 5 talents in the entire world. However, things were overblown as well. Both guys had their troubles scoring, but they were contributing in other areas of the ice and in fact sit first and second in the playoffs in overall Corsi rating.

Malkin has certainly caught fire lately and he now sits with 12 points in 10 games, third in the league. When the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2009 it wasn’t Crosby who won the Conn Smythe, it was Malkin. He was the guy that stepped up and took advantage of the attention being thrown at Crosby. For Pittsburgh, it is a great sign that Malkin is once again carrying the load offensively here. With Crosby being manhandled night in and night out, Malkin needs to be at the top of his game, and he is doing that in spades right now. It is imperative that as these playoffs continue, especially if the Penguins face off against the Bruins in the next round, that Malkin continues this strong play.

Sid the kid has been on the receiving end of so much criticism for his lack of production in these playoffs, unfairly so. When Sidney Crosby steps on the ice, he is facing off against the best the opposition has to offer and on top of that, he is being borderline assaulted on the ice. The most important player to finish your check on, get in the grill of, throw a face wash on, or send a crosscheck into the back of, is the best player. That is Sid, and he has been on the receiving end of many many of these plays. Plays which in the Regular Season would be penalties but are let go come Playoff time. This punishment would make it hard for anyone to succeed, and yet he still has nine points in ten games, and leads the entire Playoffs with a 62.6% CF%. Not only that but look him on the ice, he is driving the play for Pittsburgh anytime he steps on the ice. He uses his incredible leg strength to throw guys off him, protect the puck, and create chances for his teammates.

He fights through more than any player in the NHL, both on and off the ice, all part of the scrutiny that accompanies you when you are the best player in the NHL. While he may not be lighting the world on fire offensively, he is still the best guy on the ice 95% of the time and with the abuse he receives nightly for being Sidney Crosby, the best player in the NHL, his play has been beyond impressive.

Rick Nash: Playoff Disappointment

At what point does Rick Nash become known as one of the most disappointing playoff performers of all time? It is probably too early to saddle him with such a label, and yet the question has to be asked with 27 career playoff games and just 12 points, including a measly 2 goals! Those are terrible numbers for a player who is relied upon to score goals. With ten straight Regular Seasons of 20+ goals Nash has become known as a goal scorer. Yet here we are once again in the Playoffs and the question once again has become where is Rick Nash? With zero goals in eleven playoff games this spring, Nash is quickly becoming a scapegoat in New York. Deservedly so for the most part. When you are being paid $7.8 million dollars a year to score goals, the least you can do is score goals. The New York Rangers once again find themselves on the brink of elimination, and Rick Nash has yet to make an appearance in this series with zero points. For New York and their fans this is an unacceptable reality.

Anaheim Delivers in Must Win Game

Last night Anaheim went into Los Angeles and scored a vital victory, winning 3-2 and now trail in the series 2-1. This was a huge victory for Anaheim as they avoided the dreaded 3-0 series deficit and ended the LA Kings winning streak at six games. Ducks Captain Ryan Getzlaf played like a man possessed as he carried Anaheim to victory in this game. He assisted on Corey Perry’s first period marker and was a force all night long. The Finnish Flash made his presence felt in this one, Selanne scored in the final five minutes of the second period, which gave Anaheim a vital 2-1 edge heading into the final frame. Ben Lovejoy would score in the third period to make it 3-1 for Anaheim and his goal would eventually hold up as the game winner.

The Ducks lost Frederik Andersen to injury midway through the third period, which put Hiller in the tough position of shutting down the Kings late. Hiller stopped 7 of the 8 shots he faced in the ten minutes he played, which was enough to get the victory for Anaheim. If Andersen is unable to play in Game 4, Hiller will be relied upon in a pivotal game.

Los Angeles came into this game looking to take advantage of home-ice to take a 3-0 series lead, but Anaheim played a determined, physical game. It was an impressive victory for Anaheim and will give them something to build on moving forward in this series.

Early Conn Smythe Leaders:

Anze Koptiar Evgeni Malkin Carey Price Jonathan Toews P.K. Subban Ryan Getzlaf

CBC Pre-Game Montages

In Canada we are lucky to see the CBC Pre-Game video montages, and quite frankly nobody does it better. Here is the video from last night for your viewing pleasure...