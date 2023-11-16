Montreal PWHL open training camp with fresh faces, identity, and excitment

After years of failed attempts to get women's hockey on the map Monday morning was the beginning of PWHL training camps. The PWHL is the first professional women's hockey league to have a CBA and serious investment behind it.

One of its key franchises in Montreal met the media at the 21.02 Centre in Verdun a superb of Montreal to launch day one of the training camp which was used for medical testing.

Team general manager Danielle Sauvageau, head coach Kori Cheverie, new assistant and former hockey player Eric Houde, as well as star players Marie-Phillipe Poulin, Laura Stacey, as well as newcomer Maude Poulin, spoke about the thrill of starting camp.

" This is an amazing day", said Sauveageau. " The first day of camp and we couldn't be here without the support and we are here to promote the game."

Yesterday the team's jersey was revealed and it was confirmed by Sauvageau as the heritage jersey.

" We want to build and eventually have a team name and a team logo but that's where we are at today."

Team names and team logos per the league haven't been confirmed yet and recently in weeks past names were trademarked by the league but it was pure speculation and nothing was confirmed yet.

Sauvageau was able to confirm that the team will practice and play its home games in Verdun at the 21.02 Centre where she had recently been the director of the centre.

She also confirmed that the season schedule was going to be released very shortly to confirm locations, days, and times.

In regards to the team's colors which are currently maroon and beige, the league did extensive research on the background of Montreal and its roots as well as the history of the city.

The first three days of the camp will feature medical testing as well as on-ice and off-ice training with the first on-ice session confirmed for Saturday afternoon.

Sauvageau was asked about the identity and culture of the team and she mentioned the team had a meeting early Monday morning to discuss team ethics and discipline.

" We also want to represent the league which we are building and to be ready for the first official game."

The season is scheduled to start on or around January 1st and each team will play 24 games this season before playing 32 next year.

" In terms of identity, we want to represent our city and the league and our job as coaches and management is to make sure the players have everything they need to be successful."

In regards to the PWHL Draft that occurred a few months back in Toronto Sauvageau feels she drafted a team that can score goals and move the puck with speed and says they will continue to build on that.

I was able to ask Sauvageau what happens after the two-week camp in the lead-up to the first game and she told me technically the team has a month with another free-agent window next month.

" The training camp is a month technically because we can sign players up to December 17th but there is an international break on December 7th and we will announce the roster not just from Montreal but at the league level."

I was able to ask Cheverie who is originally from Nova Scotia what her experience in Montreal has been so far.

" It's been amazing", Cheverie told me. " It's a new city for me but it has been pretty seamless and everybody has been so helpful and I live close to the rink so it's pretty nice and I am just excited for hockey to start."

I was also able to ask Montreal forward Laura Stacey how excited she is for the season to start and if she had been crossing off the dates in her calendar.

" 100%" Stacey responded. "We don't want to cross off those days without making them count and January 1st is in the back of our heads and I think putting the jersey on and playing for the city and something we are all excited about."

A new assistant coach

Eric Houde the new assistant coach took the time to detail his experience when he was first presented with the opportunity to be a coach on the team.

" I was kinda surprised at first", Houde answered. " I got a call from Danielle asking if I was interested and to be honest I didn't think of switching to women's hockey but I see it as a great challenge."

Houde an ex-Montreal Canadiens spoke about the positives of bringing his playing experience behind the bench, especially in a new league.

" It's a privilege and an honor for myself and I already have a good relationship with Kori and I look forward to working together and most of all the players."