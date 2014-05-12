Bruins vs. Canadiens Game 6 Preview

Tonight in the NHL Playoffs the Boston Bruins look to close out the Montreal Canadiens, while Montreal hopes that home-ice will be give them the edge needed to force a Game 7.

Boston @ Montreal

Tonight in Montreal the Bruins have the chance to eliminate Montreal and become the first team to advance to the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Saturday night Montreal played their most complete game of the series, and for the first time Carey Price was the problem. He didn’t have his best performance, and quite frankly it was just a matter of time before it happened simply from fatigue. Price carried the Canadiens through the first four games of this series. It was just a matter of time before Price had a step back performance, and unfortunately for Montreal it came on the night of their best team performance.

Keys to the Game: Bruins

For Boston tonight they will need to get on Price early. Price is not coming off his best performance, and if they can instill some more doubts in the mind of Price and his teammates early on it will go a long way to wrapping up this series tonight. Lucic spoke on the importance of closing out a series when you have the opportunity:

"It's just like losing, you know, you want to park it as quick as you can and focus on that next game. And you always know that the fourth win in a series is the toughest one to get," Bruins forward Milan Lucic said. "You know we were in this position three years ago up 3-2 going into Montreal, and you know we didn't have our best game and dropped that one. So like I said, we know how tough it's going to be going into the Bell Centre with the crowd and with them coming out with their best effort."

With Tuukka Rask rounding into form, the Bruins are quickly returning to the powerhouse they have been touted as all season long. Rask had a rough start to the series, which was more a factor of how well Price was playing for Montreal. Rask has not hid from his performance thus far, after Game 1 he had this to say:

"I don't know. We played overall good 5-on-5, pretty much dominated. Had a lot of chances, couldn't score," Rask said. "But I was [garbage] today. I've got to be better."

However, he has turned it up a notch and in Games 4 and 5 was the difference maker stopping 62 of 64 shots he faced in those two Bruin victories. He will need a similarly strong performance tonight in Montreal, especially since Price will be looking to bounce back from his own Game 5 performance.

Boston needs David Krejci to find his game. Krejci has just three points in his ten playoff games and sits with a CF% of 46.8 and a CF% Rel of -10.3%. These are troubling numbers for Krejci who posted 69 points in 80 regular season games with a CF% of 52.6% and a CF% Rel of -2.1%. As the de facto number one offensive center for Boston, Krejci needs to find a way to end his current scoring slump and start turning some positive possession numbers. It hasn’t negatively affected Boston this post season, but the deeper the Playoffs go, the more important it is for your number one center to be productive and effective on the ice.

Keys to the Game: Canadiens

Boston will be coming out strong in this game, with the experience in the Boston dressing room gathered from the success of their franchise in the past few seasons, the Bruins understand the importance of a fast start in elimination games. Montreal will need to weather the storm and build off the hometown crowd early on.

The Canadiens need their forwards to offer some offensive support. With P.K. Subban providing the majority of offense, guys like Vanek, Desharnais, and Pacioretty need to get it going. All three of these players have been relatively quiet in this series. Tonight they will need to have their best offensive performance to date if Montreal has any chance of forcing a Game 7.

Carey Price has been incredible in this series, his weakest game came in Game 5 Saturday night, and he will be looking to bounce back. Price emphasized the importance of desperation and how Montreal needs to corral it into an effective game plan.

"Well, you back any animal into a corner, it's going to be desperate," goaltender Carey Price said. "I think we're going to be a desperate hockey club coming into the next game and I think we're excited for the challenge."

In Game 5 P.K. Subban was the victim of a strange incident when Bruins forward Shawn Thornton sprayed Subban with water during the play (Thornton has since been fined $2800 for the incident by the NHL). Subban tried downplaying the incident in the post-game conference, but it could be a fire that Boston doesn’t want lit in this pivotal Game 6.

"I was hit [in] my visor twice with water," he said. "Listen, I don't think you guys need to make a big deal out of it. It's one of those irritating things, when you're down 4-2. Listen, they beat us. That's not the reason why we lost today. It's just one of those things; [it] frustrates you even more."

Tonight the Canadiens will be looking for a bounce back game from Price, combined with the same performance from the rest of the Montreal team as they had in Game 5. If they can string together a similarly strong 60 minute performance tonight, and Price returns to form, we should be looking at a Game 7.

This article uses quotes and images courtesy of NHL.com and Getty Images.