Rangers Complete Series Rally With Game 7 Win

Where does Pittsburgh go from here? That is no doubt the question ringing through the minds of fans and hockey experts across the NHL after the Penguins blew a 3-1 series lead against the New York Rangers. The Penguins once again suffered massive Playoff disappointment, and the questions surrounding the makeup of this team will be in the minds of many.

It is becoming a trend for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who often look unstoppable in the regular season, to fail when the second season gets underway. With a team which boasts the best player in the world in Sidney Crosby and superstar Evgeni Malkin not make it happen in the Playoffs? Who should take the blame?

Who’s to Blame?

Many will single out Sidney Crosby who only had one goal and eight assists in the 13 games of this year’s Playoffs. Crosby had his struggles no doubt, he was unable to convert on the scoring opportunities that came his way and at times looked as though the frustration was getting the better of him. He was still a force on the ice, driving the play and creating chances, but he was not able to finish and more importantly the Rangers were able to get under his skin with their suffocating, often times dirty, play.

"Obviously I would have looked to score more and contribute more," Crosby said. "Wasn't a lack of effort or competing or anything like that. I love to tear it up every series but that's not always the case. ... It's tough losing as it is. When you're not able to contribute that makes it tougher."

Maybe Marc-Andre Fleury takes the blame, he is the perpetual goat come Playoff time for the Penguins. However, this year he was hardly the problem and in fact had his most impressive Playoffs to date. After a shaky start to the Playoffs, Fleury bounced back in this series and was one of the best players for Pittsburgh. With a 91.5% SV%, 2.40 GAA and 2 shutouts Fleury can hardly be blamed for this disaster.

Head Coach Dan Bylsma will no doubt feel some pressure as the head coach usually does in situations such as this. Bylsma was not speculating on his future to the media, though it is no doubt on his mind after another disappointing Playoffs.

"We had enough to go up 3-1 in the series," Penguins coach Dan Bylsma said. "We were not able to get enough in [Games] 5 and 6 and [in Game 7] in terms of goals."

What about GM Ray Shero? For a team that boasts two of the best players in the world, Pittsburgh sure lacks any depth in their bottom 6. The Penguins chose not to add any complementary players to their top 6 when Pascal Dupuis went down to injury, even though the price was not too dear at the Trade Deadline. Both Ales Hemsky and Marian Gaborik could’ve been had for pennies on the dollar. How different would this series have been if Crosby had Hemsky on his wing? Malkin would not have been moved away from James Neal, and Crosby would’ve had less time against the best defenders from New York. This was a failure by GM Shero to bring in the right guys. He should shoulder his fair share of the blame for this disappointment.

What Now?

So where does Pittsburgh go from here? Who knows. The simple fact is they weren’t deep enough as a team to ever truly be considered a Stanley Cup threat. They will need to add some depth to their bottom 6, and find a guy who has the skill to keep up with Crosby and take some of the pressure off. When both Malkin and Crosby are forced to play together teams only have one line they really need to worry about. Bringing in a skill player like Hemsky or Gaborik would’ve given the Penguins two legitimately scary scoring lines. This could’ve been enough to close out the Rangers.

The best news for Pittsburgh is that they still have Crosby and Malkin, and Fleury was not the problem. With a more rounded team surrounding these players Pittsburgh will no doubt be challenging for the Stanley Cup in the near future. But do they have the right guys in place to bring in a stronger supporting cast? That remains to be seen.

Rangers Flying High

At the complete opposite side of the spectrum are the New York Rangers. Climbing back from the 3-1 series deficit has this team believing in themselves.

"It shows you can't give up, you just have to believe in yourself and what you're doing here," Lundqvist said. "After we won Game 5, you slowly started to believe. You still feel like it's a lot of work ahead of us but let's just focus on the next one and we'll see what happens. Then you win that one and then it's up for grabs here. I think it's extremely important that you stay in the moment and not think too much about the consequences of what might happen if you lose. Just go out and play your game."

After Game 4 this series looked all but over, but the Rangers rallied around one another and slowly but surely worked their way back into the series. With three straight victories the Rangers will be moving on to face the winner of Boston and Montreal in the Eastern Conference Championship.

Henrik Lundqvist is playing incredible hockey, and the rest of the team is finally starting to catch up to him. Lundqvist now holds an NHL record for five straight Game 7 victories. He is quickly becoming one of the most clutch goalies to ever play the game.

"When they took their game to another level in the third period, our goaltender took his game to another level," Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. "He was able to stop a barrage of opportunities. He was the difference in [Game 7]."

The Rangers will have a couple days rest as they wait for the rest of the second round to finish up. Having this time off should give them some relief after a crazy schedule for the first two rounds of these Playoffs.

The Rangers will be a force to be reckon with from here on out, any time a team climbs back from the edge of defeat, it creates a belief and a momentum that can be hard to stop.

