Detroit Red Wings' Forward Tomáš Jurčo Likely Out Until After All-Star Break

According to General Manager Ken Holland, Detroit Red Wings forward Tomáš Jurčo will likely be sidelined with a back injury until after the All-Star break. This news comes only a day after Detroit placed Forward Johan Franzen on injured reserve because of an upper-body issue.

"We really don't know how long these issues take to heal," Holland said. "But probably Jurčo is out a minimum of one week and we're only 10 days from the All-Star break so I'm guessing he's probably out until the All-Star break.

"But it's really a guess. He's definitely out until the middle of later next week at a minimum."

The All-Star Game is Jan. 25 in Columbus.

Jurčo has two goals, 10 assists and a plus-7 rating in 37 games.

Franzen got hurt last Tuesday, when he was blindsided by Edmonton's Rob Klinkhammer with 5:50 left in the Red Wings' 4-2 victory.

Klinkhammer hit Franzen with a shoulder to the side of the head and although Franzen finished the game he told Babcock he didn't feel well on the flight to Calgary that night.

Franzen is on the seven-day injured list.

"We're day-to-day," Babcock said. "You know how those things are. We just see when they're ready."

Detroit recalled forward Teemu Pulkkinen from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL on Thursday to make up for their injured forwards.

The 23-year-old Pulkkinen leads the AHL with 20 goals in 33 games. His current eight-game goals streak for Grand Rapids tied the franchise record. He played three games for the Red Wings last season.