Ottawa Senators Sign Tobias Lindberg To Three-Year Deal

The Ottawa Senators are starting to plan for the future and they have inked one of the game's most exciting prospects to a three-year contract.

As reported by several sources, the Sens have signed Swedish forward Tobias Lindberg to a three-year entry level contract. The 19-year-old is coming off a Memorial Cup winning season with the Oshawa Generals and now he will get his feet wet at the highest level of hockey.

Lindberg was drafted by Ottawa with the 102nd selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He's a skillful RW and he's known for his playmaking ability and his eye for goal.

According to an official press release from the Senators, the exciting prospect will take part in the team's development camp that starts on June 30.

The former fourth-round pick was magnificent at the OHL level this past season, scoring 32 goals and tallying 78 points in only 67 games. He was an instrumental part of the Generals team that won the Memorial Cup and an OHL championship and the Senators should certainly feel excited to have him for the foreseeable future as the continues his development.