2015 NHL Draft Results

Recap of all of today's picks in the first round of the NHL draft:

Watch as Connor McDavid addresses the media in his first press call following being selected 1st overall by the Edmonton Oilers.

With the 30th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes select Nicholas Merkley from the Kelowna Rockets (WHL).

With the 29th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets select Gabriel Carlsson from Linkoping (Swe-J20).

When Mike Babcock was hired by the Maple Leafs, he said one of his first orders of business would be getting director of player personnel Mark Hunter more draft picks and they've done just that tonight by holding nine picks for tomorrow.

ANOTHER TRADE INVOLVING TORONTO: The Maple Leafs have traded the next pick in the draft, 29th overall, to the Columbus Blue Jackets for picks 34 and 68 in this year's draft.

With the 28th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Islanders select Anthony Beauvillier from the Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL).

The Islanders, who came into today who zero picks in the first round, have made a couple moves and are set to make their second pick of the night at number 28.

TRADE ANNOUNCEMENT: The Tampa Bay Lightning trade the 28th pick in today's draft to the New York Islanders for picks number 33 and 72 in this year’s draft.

With the 27th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks select Jacob Larsson from Frolunda (Swe-J20).

Evgeny Svechnikov, selected at 19th overall by the Red Wings, is one of several players to be posing for photos for their new clubs tonight (@DetroitRedWings).

With the 26th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens select Noah Juulsen from the Everett Silvertips (WHL).

The top three picks in this year's NHL Entry Draft. 1, 2, 3 (@NHL).

Crunch time in the first round of the NHL draft! Just five more players will hear their names announced today before we move into the second round tomorrow.

With the 25th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Winnipeg Jets select Jack Roslovic from USA NTDP (USHL).

With the 24th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers select Travis Konecny from the Ottawa 67s (OHL).

TRADE TO REPORT: The Maple Leafs have sent the 24th pick in this year's draft to Philadelphia for picks 29 and 61. As a result, the Flyers are on the clock.

With the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Vancouver Canucks select Brock Boeser from the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL).

With the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Washington Capitals select Ilya Samsonov of Magnitorgorsk (MHL).

With the 21st pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators select Colin White of USA NTDP (USHL).

The first 20 picks are in the books! 10 to go. Nerves will be high amongst the players still seated in the stands, hoping to hear their name announced in the first round. If not, the dream to the NHL continues tomorrow when the second-seventh rounds are held.

With the 20th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Minnesota Wild select Joel Eriksson Ek from Farjestad (SHL).

With the 19th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings select Evgeny Svechnikov from the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles (QMJHL).

With the 18th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators select Thomas Chabot of the Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL).

With the 17th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Winnipeg Jets select Kyle Connor of the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL).

The smiles cannot be held in when you hear your name called at the NHL draft. Ivan Provorov, 7th overall pick of the Flyers (@NHL).

The future of the Maple Leafs looks bright, with newest pick Mitch Marner taken at 4th overall and new head coach Mike Babcock.

With the 16th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Islanders select Matthew Barzal of the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL).

ANOTHER TRADE: Bettman announces the Oilers have dealt their 16th and 33rd picks of this year's draft to the New York Islanders (who weren't scheduled to draft until 72nd overall) for Griffin Reinhart. This is a strange one, Reinhart was the 4th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

There you have it, the Boston Bruins choose to keep all three picks in a row. Some surprising picks, but with the trade of Milan Lucic earlier in the day, looks like the rebuild is well under way in Boston with a core of youngsters to look forward to.

With the 15th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins select Zach Senyshyn of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL).

With the 14th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins select Jake DeBrusk of the Swift Current Broncos (WHL).

With the 13th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins select Jakub Zboril from the Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL).

The Boston Bruins have the next three picks at 13, 14 and 15. Will be interesting to see whether they choose to keep all three or use them for trade bait.

With the 12th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Dallas Stars select Denis Gurianov of Togilatti 2 (MHL).

With the 11th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Florida Panthers select Lawson Crouse of the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL).

With the 10th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Colorado Avalanche select Mikko Rantanen of TPS (SM Liiga).

With the 9th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks select Timo Meier of the Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL).

It may not have been the name Sabres fans were hoping to hear today prior to losing the draft lottery, but Eichel has just as much potential as McDavid. A first look at Eichel in the dark blue, yellow, and white (@BuffaloSabres).

With the 8th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets select Zachary Werenski of Michigan University (NCAA).

Taylor Hall has welcomed McDavid to the Oilers with a funny message. Will be interesting to see how the two linkup on the ice.

With the 7th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers select Ivan Provorov of the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

With the 6th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the New Jersey Devils select Pavel Zacha of the Sarnia Sting (OHL).

Here is your first look at the future of the NHL in orange and blue, Connor McDavid. Soak it up, Oil nation (@EdmontonOilers).

With the 5th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Carolina Hurricanes select Noah Hanifin of Boston College (NCAA).

With the 4th pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs select Mitch Marner of the London Knights (OHL).

With the 3rd pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes select Dylan Strome of the Erie Otters (OHL).

BREAKING: "We have a trade to announce," says Bettman. The Sabres have acquired Ryan O'Reilly and Jamie McGinn from the Colorado Avalanche for Nikita​ Zadorov, Mikhail​ Grigorenko, and J.T. Compher and the 31st overall pick in this year's draft.

With the 2nd pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres select Jack Eichel of Boston University (NCAA).

That was no suprise to anyone. McDavid is a one of a kind talent, the Oilers have picked up a gem. Future looks bright in Edmonton.

With the 1st pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Oilers select Connor McDavid of the Erie Otters (OHL).

WE ARE UNDERWAY AT THE 2015 NHL ENTRY DRAFT! The Edmonton Oilers are on the clock with the first overall pick.

Commissioner Gary Bettman on the podium at BB&T Center in Florida for opening remarks...

For 30 players, their futures will be decided tonight the first round of the NHL draft. We are minutes away from the first pick (@NHL).

A look back at last year's top five picks while we pass the time, waiting for the draft to get under way: Aaron Ekblad went first overall to the Florida Panthers while Sam Reinhart went second to the Sabres. The Oilers took Leon Draisaitl third overall and the Flames took Sam Bennett fourth. Michael Dal Colle fell to the New York Islanders the the fifth spot.

We are just one hour away from the opening ceremonies of the draft! Expect trade talks to pick up pace now as teams try to move up and down the draft order of the first order.

Stage is set for tonight's draft. These tables will be occupied by representatives of the 30 teams later while the podium awaits 30 players who will fulfill a dream by hearing their names called in the first round of the draw. Second-seventh rounds tomorrow (@NHL).

BREAKING: We have our third trade of the day to report. The Kings have acquired Milan Lucic from the Bruins in exchange for a 2015 1st round pick, Martin Jones, and prospect Colin Miller.

The Nashville Predators and veteran center Mike Fisher agreed on a two-year extension earlier in the day, $8.8 million total.

Projected first overall pick Connor McDavid seems excited for tonight.

The Bruins have made it official: Dougie Hamilton to the Flames for the 15th, 45th and 52nd overall picks in this year's draft.

BREAKING: We have our second trade of draft day! The Calgary Flames will acquire defenseman Dougie Hamilton from the Bruins, pending a trade call, reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. We will inform you of the details once they are finalized and announced.

With the NHL free agency market set to open on July 1st, two players have today signed extensions with their current clubs. The Los Angeles Kings and forward Tyler Toffoli agreed on a two year extension at $6.25 million total. One day after acquiring pending unrestricted free agent Carl Soderberg in a trade with the Boston Bruins, the Colorado Avalanche have signed the forward to a five-year contract worth $23.75 million.

Looks like we have our first trade of the day, folks! The ‪Ottawa Senators‬ have acquired a first-round pick (21st overall in today's draft) from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for goaltender Robin Lehner and center David Legwand, made official by a statement from the Senators.

Despite all the attention steaming from the media on McDavid and Eichel, this draft remains to be anticipated as one of the deepest in recent years. Let’s take a look at TSN’s Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie’s final TSN Draft top 10 ranking released June 5th:

Ever since the two players have been going head-to-head in the media in the debate of who will go first in the draft, Eichel has remained confident in himself through the entire process and believes he can be a better player than his counterpart. "I’m pretty confident in my own abilities," Eichel said. "I know everyone's making a big deal that I said a comment like that. I don't think it was meant at all about ... that wasn't me comparing myself to Connor or anything like that. It was more me thinking that I'm the best player in the draft. It's more just confidence in my own self."

Similar to the Oilers, the Sabres have a youthful core. Veteran 35-year-old captain Brian Gionta will lead the way for the team, with 30-year-old defensemen Josh Gorges assisting him. Tyler Ennis (25), Zach Bogosian (24), Evander Kane (23), Zemgus Girgensons (21), Rasmus Ristolainen (20), Nikita Zadorov (20), Sam Reinhart (19), and with the addition of Eichel (18), the Sabres are headed in the right direction, pending good management.

As for the Sabres, they come off a second consecutive season of finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and ultimately missing out on the playoffs yet again. Buffalo fans are sure to have been disappointed not to win the draft lottery after a last-place finish in the league. General Manager Tim Murray on more than one occasion has expressed his desire and hope to be able to draft McDavid. However, it wasn’t meant to be when the Oilers ultimately won the lottery.

McDavid has shrugged off any indications there will be added pressure on his shoulders if he goes first overall, rather welcoming it and saying when he hears his name called tonight, it will only be the beginning for him. "You only go through the draft process once and it's something you want to savour," he said. "It's something I've been looking forward to for a long, long time. (You're) going to be so happy when you're drafted, but that's when the hard work starts."

Not only have the Oilers got top pick, they have hired a new General Manager in Peter Chiarelli and Head Coach Todd McLellan this offseason, both with a wealthy amount of experience that will play dividends in the development of this young squad.

The Oilers are picking first in the draft for the fourth time in the past six years after drafting Taylor Hall (2010), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), and Nail Yakupov (2012). Despite the vast amount of young talent, Edmonton has failed to build a foundation of success and that resulted in the third worst record in the NHL in the 2014/15 season. However, experts believe McDavid is a one of a kind talent and is the player to right this ship.

Connor McDavid of the Erie Otters in the OHL seems to be everyone’s lock to go first overall to the Edmonton Oilers while Jack Eichel of Boston University looks sure to go second to the Buffalo Sabres. Both players have built a rivalry through media talk, despite having never met face-to-face until a month ago while walking the streets of Toronto for the NHL Draft Combine.

By the time the seven rounds of the draft come to close this weekend, over 200 names will be called upon by NHL teams, but the spotlight has never been so focused on just two players leading up to the draft.

The player that seems to have garnered the most attention leading up to today is Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Phil Kessel. Kessel has drawn a lot of trade interest from teams around the league as Toronto looks set to undergo a rebuilding process. However, Leafs officials have stated that they are not rushing to trade the forward, and rather, waiting for the right offer they feel gives them full value for the forward in return.

Before getting into today’s order of business of talking about the prospects hoping to hear their name’s called on the podium, trade rumours have been swirling around the league leading up to this day for weeks now. This of course is no surprise as representatives of all 30 teams are sat in one room for a few hours, making it easier to conduct trade talks.

As things stand, the first round order of this year’s NHL draft picks is as follows, pending any trades between teams throughout the day:

