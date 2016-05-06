Washington Capitals - Pittsburgh Penguins Eastern Conference Semifinals: Game 5 preview

The Washington Capitals will look to stave off elimination against the Pittsburgh Penguins as they will meet in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. These two clubs will do battle at the Verizon Center on Saturday night where the puck is set to be dropped at 7:15PM EST.

Capitals look to get back into series, avoid elimination

The Capitals were by far the most dominant team in the NHL regular-season from start to finish. In their second round matchup the team has looked anything but. After game 4 had the Penguins winning an overtime thriller, the Capitals currently find themselves in a big hole, trailing the series 3-1.

They couldn't take advantage of Kris Letang's suspension last game and they will still be without Brooks Orpik, who will be serving the final game of his three game suspension. The Capitals will need a error-less game if they want to stay alive and continue their now very slim chances at winning a Stanley Cup.

Players to watch

Alexander Ovechkin, Center, Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin has been off all series as he has only scored one goal.

For much of the season, the Capitals have been good due to the success of their captain. Alex Ovechkin has been nearly silent this whole series as he only has one goal even though he has accumulated a lot of shots on goal. If the Caps want to bring this series back to Pittsburgh, they will need their best player to come up big in one of the biggest games of his career. If Ovechkin fails to do so, the Capitals will be sent packing their bags early for yet another year.

Kris Letang, Defenseman, Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang is back from serving his one-game suspension.

Arguably the Penguins best overall player, Kris Letang, is back from his one-game suspension. Letang was suspended for game four due to his high hit on Capitals winger, Marcus Johansson. Letang has been the Capitals kryptonite this season and now having him back the Pens will be even more dangerous. The Pens offense has been lethal without Letang and should be more dangerous with him in it. If Letang and the Pens can click offensively in game five they will have no problem advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Prediction

This will be another classic Caps-Pens game decided by one goal, possibly in overtime. The Capitals will have to play their most complete game of the season facing a win or go home scenario. In the end the Capitals will be motivated to be back in front of their home crowd and in a tight battle they will pull it out.

Capitals 3, Penguins 2