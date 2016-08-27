Arizona Coyotes' Tobias Rieder may be gone

When you take a look at the Arizona Coyotes' roster, it's very noticable that the team has some talent.

That talent level was upgraded stubstantially when GM John Chayka pulled another rabbit out his hat by acquiring a key piece to the puzzle when he traded with the Florida Panthers to land Lawson Crouse.

Is Rieder gone because Crouse has been added?

Crouse is a brusing 6' 4", 220 pound left wing who Chayka obviously coveted in his scheme to make the Coyotes a playoff contender.

So, where does that leave another famililar left wing by the name of Tobias Rieder?

Maybe out of a job -- at least with the Arizona Coyotes.

Rieder and the team have yet to come to a contract agreement, since he has fulfilled his entry level contract, and looks to sign a deal equal to his abilities.

Thus far, GM Chayka has been a tough negociator, and there has been some mention that Rieder may jump ship and go play in the KHL. He is a native of Germany, so that is not far-fetched.

What is Rieder's worth?

Rieder's agent, Darren Ferris, beleives that his client should be able to pull in a $4.5 contract based on his statistics, but realistically Rieder has been looking for at least a two-year deal worth $2.75 million a year.  

Now, that may be true when you look at the fact that Rieder's CF% of 49.8 (the amount of time that the team possessed the puck with him on the ice) puts him in the position to demand a contract of that value.

Remember that Chayka is an analytics expert. When you look further at Rieder's +/- numbers, you see a different story. Over the past two seasons, that number is a very discouraging -40.

Some say this analytic is misguided.

In Rieder's case this could be true, since he was on the ice to kill penalties, on an average of two minutes a game, and the team as a whole was not a very good penalty killing unit with a 77.3 success ratio, ranking them 28th in the NHL.

And, who can forget his awesome feat to score two short-handed goals in :58?