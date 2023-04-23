New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Foto: Divulgação / NHL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:56 PM17 minutes ago

END OF 1T:

End of the first half of New York Rangers 0-0 New Jersey Devils
7:45 PM27 minutes ago

1T - 17:00

Three minutes into the first period and no goals. New York Rangers lead the series 2-0.
7:37 PM35 minutes ago

1T - 14:00

With six minutes left in the first half, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils remain scoreless.
7:34 PM38 minutes ago

1T - 05:02

Michael McLeod is now the one who is punished with 2 minutes out.
7:34 PM38 minutes ago

1T - 00:22

Kane receives punishment and is out for 2 minutes.
7:17 PMan hour ago

START THE GAME!

The ball is roling to New York Rangers - New Jersey Devils in NHL.
6:50 PMan hour ago

10 minutes delay

10-minute delay before the ball starts rolling for New York Rangers-New Jersey Devils
6:49 PMan hour ago

5 MINUTES

5 minutes to start the game
6:44 PMan hour ago

Game 1

Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals, Adam Fox had two assists, and Igor Shesterkinmade 22 saves for the Rangers, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division.

New York also defeated New Jersey 5-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-7 series. It hosts Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

6:39 PM2 hours ago

Kane

"It's special," Kane said. "These are the moments you come to New York ... for a situation like this. There's going to be moments in the playoffs where you're called on to step up and try and produce.

"It was nice to do that tonight. It makes it all worth it."

6:34 PM2 hours ago

Patrick Kane:

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists for the New York Rangers in a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Prudential Center on Thursday.

It was Kane's first goal with the Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team trade Feb. 28.

6:29 PM2 hours ago

Carlo Magno

“Although the rangers were big spenders at the deadline I think the devils are still going to take this series from the rangers. Not much reasoning behind it, just a feeling.”
6:24 PM2 hours ago

Jacob Walters

Penalties will be at a premium in this series. Both the Devils (273, fourth in the NHL) and Rangers (271, third in the NHL) play smart hockey, staying out of the penalty box. It’ll come down to who makes the costly mistake. In a long series, the Devils will pick up on Gerard Gallant’s lack of lineup changes, which’ll make life easier for New Jersey. Timo Meier’s solid April will also turn Devils fans into David Puddy. Devils in 6
6:19 PM2 hours ago

1 Hour

1 hour to start New York Rangers x New Jersey Devils
6:14 PM2 hours ago

When is the New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils game and how to watch it LIVE?

League: NHL

Game: New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Where: ESPN and Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brasil.

6:09 PM2 hours ago

When is the New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils will start at 7:30 pm ET, at the Prudential Center Arena, located in New Jersey, United States, in the NHL playoffs. The game will be broadcast on STAR+ and ESPN. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
6:04 PM2 hours ago

Shesterkin must continue to shine

Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves, including several key stops for the Rangers in big moments of Game 1. He allowed a Jack Hughes penalty goal at 17:14 of the third period and New York won 4-0.

The Vezina Trophy winner voted the NHL's best goalie last season, has been a starter in 16 of the Rangers' last 23 regular season games since February 26. shutdown.

"I've been here for two years with him and he's been an important player for us, obviously," said New York coach Gerard Gallant, "He comes to play every night and when you have a bad game or a bad goal, he bounces back and that's what you need."

5:59 PM2 hours ago

Vanecek needs to bounce back

Goalie Vitek Vanecek will start for the Devils after allowing four goals on 22 shots in Game 1. He was 4-1-2 with a 2.28 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and a shutout in seven games after allowing at least four goals during the regular season.

"I hope our goalie is good," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "We all have to be better. We all have to execute better. This group has responded to that all year long."

Vanecek was 33-11-4 with a 2.45 GAA, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 52 games (48 starts) during the regular season.

5:54 PM2 hours ago

Tyler Motte:

"It's a little bit of our identity," Motte said. "I think this time of year it all comes down to a little more and people notice a little more, but we're just trying to do our job and help our team win any way we can."
5:49 PM2 hours ago

New York Rangers

The Rangers had no such problems, hitting 2-3 on four shots with the man advantage. New York also had 23 blocks, including seven combined from the fourth line of Barclay Goodrow (three), Tyler Motte (two) and Jimmy Vesey (two).
5:44 PM2 hours ago

Nico Hischier:

"We need to generate shots with good puck movement," said Devils captain Nico Hischier

"It starts up top with Dougie Hamilton. I think Dougie is very good at finding lanes to the net, so I think it will be fine up there. "If you have a lane, shoot it. It's a shoot-first mentality."

5:39 PM3 hours ago

New Jersey Devils:

The New Jersey Devils will try to improve in some areas in hopes of matching their first-round Eastern Conference matchup against the New York Rangers in Game 2 at the Prudential Center on Thursday.

New Jersey had no shots on goal on four power-play opportunities in a 5-1 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday to become the seventh team since the statistic was first tracked in 1997-98 to have that many power-play chances and fail to record a shot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

5:34 PM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The matchup between the New York Rangers vs. the New Jersey Devils is a NHL playoff game.

The ball is rolling for the New York Rangers vs. the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM et at the Prudential Center Arena, located in Newark, New Jersey.

Photo: NHL
Photo: NHL

 

5:29 PM3 hours ago

WELCOME!

New York Rangers-New Jersey Devils clash this Friday (21) at 7:30 pm ET at the Prudential Center Arena, located in Newark, New Jersey, in an NHL clash.
VAVEL Logo