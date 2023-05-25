Highlights: Hurricanes 3-4 Panthers in NHL Playoffs 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Carolina Hurricanes 3-4 Florida Panthers game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
3P | 0:05
GOAL! Matthew Tkachuk takes advantage of the power play and scores the goal that sentences the series. The Panthers are going to win.
3P | 3:22
GOAL! Jesper Fast unleashes a powerful shot to beat the Panthers keeper and tie the game.
3P | 5:00
Strong pressure from the Hurricanes, a very strong closing will come at the FLA Live Arena.
3P | 10:00
The clock is close to zero and time is running out for the Hurricanes, elimination is getting closer but the Panthers defense does not allow plays on offense.
3P | 15:00
Strong pressure from the Hurricanes who seek to tie the game and force extra time.
3P | 20:00
The last period begins.
Bye to the second
End the second period with a 1-goal lead for the Panthers.
Keeping the lead!
Great definition of Ryan Lomberg for the third of the Panthers:
3-2 CATS! pic.twitter.com/HCoXcVpqDq— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 25, 2023
2P | 5:00
Very tight game, despite the advantage, the Panthers are not comfortable on the ice and the somersault could come.
Tying the game!
Martin Necas' shot for the Hurricanes' tie:
Big time for Turbo Time! pic.twitter.com/erkcG1xcCy— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 25, 2023
2P | 10:11
GOAL! Ryan Lomberg's shot for Florida's third and for the Panthers to regain the lead.
2P | 15:00
Carolina seeks to stay alive and try to force game 5, but the Florida team does not give in and waits patiently for the goal.
2P | 17:09
GOAL! Shot by Martin Necas to tie the game, Carolina is alive and looking for the somersault.
2P | 20:00
The second period begins.
End of the first
End the first period with a 1-goal lead for the Panthers.
Another one!
The second of the Panthers, great control by Matthew Tkachuk to put the second:
Easyyyyyy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RBYOzuBQh4— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 25, 2023
1P | 6:57
GOAL! Paul Stastny appears to put the first for the Hurricanes and give the team hope.
The first one!
First play of the match and Anthony Duclair defining to break the zero in a matter of seconds:
THE DUKE STARTS US OFF 👑 pic.twitter.com/Oa0veTsQOc— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 25, 2023
1P | 9:47
GOAL! Matthew Tkachuk's shot for the second for the Panthers, Florida wants to end this early and get a berth to the Stanley Cup Finals.
1P | 15:00
Carolina faces elimination by sweep and this is the worst case scenario for the game.
1P | 19:19
GOAL! Anthony Duclair's shot to open the scoring in favor of the locals, the worst scenario for the Hurricanes.
1P | 20:00
Kick off the game at the FLA Live Arena.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NHL.
The stage is ready!
The stage is set for Game 4 for the Eastern Conference title:
The scene is set in Sunrise. pic.twitter.com/tD2c7OEPhq— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 24, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Panthers: None
Hurricanes: None
Referees
Wes McCauley (#4), Dan O'Rourke (#9), Jonny Murray (#95) and Scott Cherrey (#50) are the designated refereeing foursome for the game between the Panthers and Hurricanes, corresponding to the 2022 NHL Playoffs -2023.
The Panthers appeared!
Those from Florida are already in the stadium for today's game:
Game 4 fits.#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/TkpaPaWkGX— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 24, 2023
Here are the Hurricanes!
Carolina's team arrived at the FLA Live Arena for tonight's game:
Looking forward. pic.twitter.com/0XkVhMDtLb— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 24, 2023
Last duel!
In the last game between the two teams, the Hurricanes won the visit by a score of 1 to 0 with a goal by Sam Reinhart.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season for each one.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Hurricanes vs. Panthers game kicking off at FLA Live Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Hurricanes vs. Panthers live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Playoff duel, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the FLA Live Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Hurricanes vs Panthers online and live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Spain: 00 hours in NHL League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on ESPN, NHL League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NHL League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Martin Necas, a must see player!
The Carolina center is leading the team offensively as best point generator and best assister with 71 points, 28 goals and 43 assists so far this season. The Hurricanes star is going through a great moment with the team to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Eastern Conference and, after the changes in the squad in the closing of the transfers, it seems that the coaching staff has taken the decision to revolve the entire game around him and he has taken it upon himself to be the leader in all possible statistics. The combination of the center with Sebastian Aho, the team's top scorer, has generated a great offense for those from Carolina. Without a doubt, the connection of both players is bearing fruit for one of the favorite teams to advance to the round.
How does the Hurricanes arrive?
The Carolina team arrives at a great moment after finishing the regular season in first place in the NHL Metropolitan Division and ensuring the start of the road to the Stanley Cup at home. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great closure that players like Martin Necas, Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns had, the level of these added to the great season of Vitek Vanecek in goal, with which the team finished at the top of their Eastern Conference division with a record of 52 wins and 21 losses. The team enters as the heavy favorite to win the series, but could be surprised and miss out against one of the teams having a great NHL season. The Hurricanes arrive after leaving out the NY Islanders by a score of 4-2 in the series.
Matthew Tkachuk, a must see player!
The Florida forward is leading the team offensively as best point generator and best assister with 109 points, 40 goals and 69 assists so far this season. The Panthers star is back on the ice and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Eastern Conference. The combination of the center with Carter Verhaeghe, the team's top scorer, has generated a great offense for those from Florida. Undoubtedly, the connection between both players is bearing fruit for a team that is not a favorite but could surprise and advance in the round.
How does the Panthers get here?
The Florida team arrives at a great moment after finishing the regular season in fourth place in the Atlantic Division in the NHL and ensuring to start the road to the Stanley Cup on the road. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great closure that players like Carter Verhaeghe and Sergei Bobrovsky had, the level of these added to the great season of Matthew Tkachuk with which the team finished in fourth place in the Division Atlantic of the Eastern Conference with a record of 42 wins and 32 losses. Those from Florida arrive after leaving out the great favorite for the title in 7 games.
Where's the game?
The FLA Live Arena located in the city of Sunrise will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for the 2022-2023 NHL Stanley Cup title. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1998.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs. The meeting will take place at the FLA Live Arena, at 8:00 p.m.