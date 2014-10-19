Philadelphia Union Defeat Sporting Kansas City In Final Union Home Match

CHESTER, PA- The Philadelphia Union closed out the 2014 home schedule and gave the 18,073 in attendance a winning display with a 2-1 over Sporting Kansas City. With no playoffs for the Union this season, the Union kept with the call from Interim Manager Jim Curtin to finish strong and did just that in what was one of the most physical games played at PPL Park this year.

Rookies steal the show- Brian Brown scored his second goal of the season with the assist from Christian Maidana to give the Union the lead just before the break. Maidana would help with the scoring again later on with a nice through-ball to Pedro Ribiero in the 71st minute for the game winner to seal the win. It should also be noted that both Brian Brown goals have been against Sporting KC.

KC brought the "Sauce," but no "Spice."- In the 53rd minute, Sporting KC netted the equalizer by way of a penalty when Union Keeper Zach MacMath took out Soony Saad in the penalty area. Dom Dwyer would step up to the penalty spot to record his 22nd goal of the season -team leading, to draw the game level. The Union nearly made it 3-1 by way of Jimmy McLaughlin who came in at extra time and made quick work of the KC defense.

Curtin Call- Jim Curtin and team will finish the 2014 season as the team heads to Columbus next Sunday to take on the Crew.