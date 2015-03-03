Houston Dynamo Season Preview

The 2015 season in Major League Soccer is days away from First Kick, with reigning champion Los Angeles Galaxy hosting a retooled Chicago Fire on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Houston Dynamo will be hoping that a complete change in management, alongside a few key starters, will be enough to see them into the playoffs after a move to the Western Conference.

Last season saw the end of Dominic Kinnear as Head Coach and General Manager of the team after a 9 year stint that saw him win the championship twice, alongside a pair of Conference Championships. A perennial contender under Kinnear for most of his tenure, it became clear that things were stale ever since losing in MLS Cup 2012, with the team in steady decline these past two years. After failing to qualify for the playoffs last year, Kinnear and team president Chris Canetti mutually agreed to let him leave to return to his hometown in the Bay Area to coach the San Jose Earthquakes.

The offseason saw a slew of changes to go along with the departure of Kinnear as most of his coaching staff left as well, with former Dynamo captain Wade Barrett the only hold over. The first major change was to separate the coaching position from the managerial one. With the league growing more and more every year, it was clear to all that it would be better to split those responsibilities. Canetti first lured away Matt Jordan from the Montreal Impact to take on the GM role. A former player in MLS, and long-time member of the Impact's managerial team, Jordan was a schrewd move as he is intimately familiar with the quirks of the league and boasts an impressive scouting network.

Once Jordan was on board, the team hired former Bolton and Burnley manager Owen Coyle to take over the coaching duties. While the Scotsman will have a say in player movement, it'll ultimately be up to Jordan to find the players and Coyle to coach them. Coyle brought along his longtime assistant Sandy Stewart to help him coach the team before luring away Paul Rogers from the US Women's National Team to be the goalkeeping coach. A new addition to the staff is a dedicated Fitness Coach, which was filled by Paul Caffrey, a longtime MLS coach with recent stops in Colorado and the now defunct Chivas USA.

With so much turmoil in the coaching and management ranks, it stands to reason the club wouldn't want to shake up the roster too much. The starting lineup has remained mostly intact, with only Raul Rodriguez, a Spanish centerback from La Liga, and Tyler Deric, a native of Houston, in goal the notable changes from last season.

The real changes to the roster are in bench spots.

Last season saw the depth let the team down while the starters were away at the World Cup or out due to injury. Those players have been let go in favor of younger, more potentially talented players. The most notable addition is Argentine playmaker Leonel Miranda, on loan from Club Atletico Independiente, who has looked very promising in pre-season games. Young Honduran midfielder Alex Lopez has shown well when given time and Coyle has said he'll give him a fair shake, something fans criticized Kinnear for not doing, despite paying $1 million for his transfer back in 2013. Alongside a promising draft class of rookies, such as the well-traveled Zach Steinberger and the physically imposing Oumar Ballo, the team looks set to be a more solid unit.

Will the Dynamo qualify for the playoffs in the Western Conference? Unlikely. While the top of both conferences are equally talented, the West is much deeper with quality teams up and down the division. Coyle's side won't be competing with the Seattle Sounders nor the Los Angeles Galaxy, but they should be competitive with the Earthquakes, Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers, who themselves are all looking to rebound from disappointing seasons last term. The former pair have retooled impressively, while the latter is still trying to shake off some unfortunate injuries.

So long as the team remains competitive, Coyle should be given every chance to succeed, especially with Mexican International Erick "Cubo" Torres set to join the team, either before May 13 (due to a cancellation of his loan to Mexican side CD Guadalajara) or late this summer. Torres, still trying to establish himself in the Mexican National Team, will be looking to bring his nose for goal to the team.

Perhaps the most important grade for Coyle will be how the Dynamo perform in the US Open Cup. Last year didn't end well, with another early round exit at the hands of rival FC Dallas. Coyle and Jordan have stated that winning the century-old tournament is a priority, and fans will be hungry for hardware after not having won anything the past two seasons. The tournament would provide much needed money to continue to improve the squad, as well as a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League, where the Dynamo made a name for themselves years ago.

Realistically, the Dynamo won't make the playoffs, but only just. They'll be competitive but the absence of Torres during the first part of the season will be felt while the defense, much improved from last year's dismal 58 goals allowed performance, won't be stern enough to compensate for a lack of offense. A deep run in the Open Cup is likely, with a respectable semi-final exit likely in the cards.