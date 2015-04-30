The Rivalry Renews: Houston Dynamo - FC Dallas

There was a time when everyone looked forward to the Houston Dynamo meeting up against arch rivals FC Dallas. Fans tailgated a bit earlier, cheered that much louder and harder and waved flags that much longer. Players tackled just that much earlier and harder. Elbows were thrown whenever the referee wasn't looking. Foul counts skyrocketed and things were all grand.

Then the move to the Eastern Conference put an end toward that. For four years it was just a game or two that never really felt real. Sure the tackles were still hard and the fans certainly voiced their displeasure (NSFW)towards the other team. But it didn't quite feel like it.

Well that will all change Friday night as the Dynamo host FC Dallas in the first of three matches this year with their move back into the Western Conference. With a new manager in charge, this game appropriately feels like the first back in 2006. Back then Dominic Kinnear and his players played down the rivalry only for the game to be a wild shootout and (lots of) hard fouls that caught the team off guard.

With Coyle saying all the right things ahead of the match it'll be key for him to have his players keep their heads straight and not be baited into cheap cards that'll leave his team at a disadvantage. The intensity will be very high as the Dynamo haven't beaten Dallas at home since 2012 and fans are aching for a victory. After the rough match against rival Sporting KC the previous week, fans will want a better showing from the club.

It will be a bit easier on the Dynamo as Panamanian striker Blas Perez is suspended for the match. He's been key for Dallas and his loss will make life that much easier for the Dynamo defense looking for a rebound. With Stephen Keel and Matt Hedges also out, the team is vulnerable for a red-hot Giles Barnes to exploit. Even with these losses, FC Dallas isn't a team to be taken lightly as Colombian playmaker Fabian Castillo and young Canadian striker Tesho Akindele are more than capable of punishing any mistakes.

Speaking of life being easier, centerback Jermaine Taylor will be available for Friday's match as his red-card was rescinded on review. The pairing of Taylor and Raul Rodriguez has been very effective (last week excepting) and breaking up that chemistry is a bad idea. The real problem defensively has been outside as DaMarcus Beasley and Kofi Sarkodie have been exposed several times. If they can adjust their game, and get some help from the midfield, they'll be able to lock things down to earn another cleansheet.

Expect fireworks in this match as Coyle's tactical acumen and his ability to keep his players' tempers under control will come under the stiffest test yet. With pressure cranked way up and fans demanding nothing less than three points, all on national television, the Dynamo will either wilt or blossom.