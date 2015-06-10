2015 Copa America Group A Preview: Chile Looks To Make An Impact

With the 2015 Copa America set to start on June 11th, most teams are preparing the final touches for their opening games in what's the biggest tournament at the CONMEBOL level. Players, coaches and fans are all waiting for the start of the first game to kick off what's going to be an exciting tournament from start to finish.

The tournament will go underway with the game between Chile and Ecuador. The hosts are widely considered as one of the favorites while Ecuador is on a transition period under the management of Gustavo Quinteros. These two nations are squared up in the Group A together with Mexico and Bolivia and all things considered, Chile looks like the better side on both sides of the ball. Ecuador and Mexico are likely to fight for either the second place or a berth as one of the two best-3rd placed teams and Bolivia looks like the weaker side and they might be happy getting a lone win as they will play against three teams that were in the World Cup last year in Brazil.

Chile

Under the management of Jorge Sampaoli and the leadership of players like Claudio Bravo, Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez, Chile managed to turn around after an uneven start in the latest World Cup Qualifiers. Chile is coming off a thrilling elimination on the World Cup against Brazil and while their performance on the friendlies hasn't been what they expected, they still are one of the most threatening teams based on the fact that they will at home and they should have a huge crowd rooting for them.

As mentioned above, players like Vidal, Sanchez and Medel are vitally important for this squad but they also rely heavily on their collective strength. They can match up with the best of them on offense and even though their defense isn't up to the same standard, they should have no problems to defeat any of the teams they will face on the Group Stage. They should have a relatively easy path to the semifinals and if all things click, they could reach the final and even lift the Cup once everything is said and done. They certainly have a talented squad.

Expected Starting XI: Bravo; Isla, Jara, Medel, Mena; Aranguiz, Pizarro, Vidal; Valdivia; Alexis, Vargas

Ecuador

Ecuador could possibly be the biggest threat for Chile's chances to get the top spot in the group as they have a competitive roster but there's no question that the team will also have several question marks on both sides of the ball. Considering the fact that their manager Gustavo Quinteros has been recently appointed and that they will have several important players absent due to injuries - such as Felipe Caicedo, Luis Antonio Valencia and Angel Mena - their road is a bit harder than expected but they shouldn't have problems to reach the next round.

With Caicedo and Valencia out of the Copa America roster, the strength of the offense will rely on players like Miller Bolaños, Fidel Martinez and Enner Valencia - all three are talented forwards but neither has the experience or the track record to suggest they could become above-average players in this tournament. They might lose to Chile in the tournament opener but they should have no problems to defeat Bolivia. Their match against Mexico will likely be a close one and if things go according to logic, that might be the game that decides their fate.

Expected Starting XI: Dominguez; Paredes, Erazo, Achillier, Ayovi; Martinez, Lastra, Noboa, Montero; Bolaños, Valencia

Mexico

Mexico generated a lot of controversy when they announced their Copa America squad - and for good reason. Considering the North American side will have to face the Gold Cup during July, manager Miguel Herrera decided to call-up an alternative squad for the Chilean tournament considering their continental prize - and responsibility - is at the CONCACAF level. One can't be fooled by the decision, however, as Mexico has a pretty strong team and they should pose quite a threat for the other teams that face them.

With experienced players like Jesus Corona and Rafael Marquez mixed up with up-and-coming stars like Marco Fabian de la Mora and Raul Jimenez, Mexico should be an interesting team to watch. They might not have enough in them to defeat Chile and they should cruise their way against a less-experienced Bolivian side, but their real test will be against Ecuador - that game might be the difference between reaching the quarterfinals and returning home empty-handed.

Expected Starting XI: J. Corona; Aldrete, Dominguez, Marquez, Ayala, Velarde; Medina, J.M. Corona; Fabian; Jimenez, Herrera

Bolivia

Bolivia is the weaker side of this group and much like Jamaica in Group B, they don't have much to do in this competition as they're no real threat to make it past the Group Stage. Even though they have some talented players like Alejandro Chumacero, Marcelo Martins and Pablo Escobar, the team simply has too many question marks on both sides of the ball and they don't have a lot of experience either so those two things should be a huge factor against them.

Bolivia will start their campaign against Mexico's alternative side and even though the Mexican side is widely better, Bolivia might have a chance to pull the upset if all things click for them. Chile and Ecuador, however, are a completely different story and the team led my Mauricio Soria is expected to struggle massively as they will go against two sides that are coming off decent World Cup performances last year. If lucky, Bolivia will have a chance to make it to the quarterfinals but they're not expected to advance past that round.

Expected Starting XI: Quiñonez; M. Bejarano, Raldes, Zenteno, Morales; Melean, Chumacero; Lizio, Escobar, Campos; Martins

Fixtures

June 11th, 8.30 PM - Chile - Ecuador (Estadio Nacional, Santiago)

June 12th, 8.30 PM - Mexico - Bolivia (Sausalito Stadium, Viña del Mar)

June 15th, 6.00 PM - Ecuador - Bolivia (Elias Figueroa Stadium, Valparaiso)

June 15th, 8.30 PM - Chile - Mexico (Estadio Nacional, Santiago)

June 19th, 6.00 PM - Mexico - Ecuador (El Teniente Stadium, Rancagua)

June 19th, 8.30 PM - Chile - Bolivia (Estadio Nacional, Santiago)