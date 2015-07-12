NYCFC and Toronto Draw in a Wild 4 Penalty, 8 Goal Match

Bronx, NY- People talk about MLS being a league of parity, but what occurred Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium was just outright madness, and it was strangely beautiful.

New York City FC and Toronto FC tied 4-4 after a crazy 90 minutes at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sure, there was no Lampard, no Altidore, no Pirlo, and no Bradley, but there were goals and lots of them.

New York opened the scoring in the seventeenth minute, when David Villa hit a beautiful free kick into the back of the net. It was the second straight match with a free kick goal for the Spaniard.

Literally two minutes later, Toronto had the chance to equalize. Toronto was awarded a penalty, but Sebastian Giovinco hit the left post. Don't feel bad for the lad, he would have plenty of more chances to cash in.

In the twenty-eight minute New York was awarded a penalty spot kick. This one too was erroneous, but Patrick Mullins pounced on the rebound and hit an awkward cross off the Toronto defender and in to the back of the net.

Yet another penalty was awarded five minutes later, this time for the Reds. Giovinco redeemed himself, and made it a one-goal contest.

It only took six more minutes for Toronto FC to equalize, with a nice flick on by Jackson that let Seba Giovinco run past the defense and put the ball behind Saunders to tie the match.

Sebastian Giovinco completed his nine-minute hat trick right before halftime, with anither centerback gaffe by New York that led to the chance for Toronto. Within nine minutes, Toronto and Seba had completely turned the tables on City.

A fourth penalty was awarded by Ted Unkel, and this time New York City and David Villa pounced on the opportunity to tie the match at three. Villa spoke post match about he could not remember the last time he saw four penalties awarded in the same match.

In the 82th minute, it seemed as if Toronto had stolen the three points when Marky Delgado scored off a beautiful Giovinco pass to make it 4-3. Yet, the three points were not meant to be taken by one side today.

Two minutes after Toronto took the lead, Patrick Mullins scored the eight and final goal of the match to tie it at 4-4.

For New York, coach Jason Kreis and the players spoke post match on their frustrations of not putting the game to bed once they had the 2-0 lead in the first half.

Andoni Iraola made his NYCFC debut, playing all 90 minutes at right back for Jason Kreis. Kreis said that he had planned to play him for 60-65 minutes, but when asked if he was ok to stay on, Andoni replied he was perfectly happy to help and play all 90 minutes.

Angelino also debuted for City, coming into the match at the start of the second half for the horrid Watson-Siriboe. Angelino slotted into the left back position, and the youngster showed strides and flashes of why he is considered one of Manchester City's best young prospects.

Speaking of debuts, Jason Kreis said post match that he will take the week to see how Frank Lampard heals from his strain. Kreis also does not know yet if the artificial turf in Foxborough Saturday will play apart in the decision on whether to play the midfielder.

New York City travels to Foxborough next week to take on the Revolution, a side that has lost five straight matches.

Toronto hosts the Philadelphia Union next Saturday night.

Listen to what Kreis, Villa, and Iraola had to say after the match.......