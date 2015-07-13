2015 Gold Cup: Jamaica And El Salvador Meet In Pivotal Group B Matchup With Quarterfinal Implications

Jamaica will look to clinch top spot in Group B at the 2015 Gold Cup when they take on El Salvador Tuesday afternoon in Toronto, Ontario at BMO Field.

The momentum is certainly in favour of the Reggae Boyz heading into the matchup after a 1-0 victory over Canada on Saturday thanks to a goal from Rodolph Austin in the dying seconds of second half stoppage time. The goal ensured Jamaica moved into top spot in the group with four points.

However, there still remains a possibility of the Jamaicans finishing third in the group. It would take an El Salvador win and Costa Rica victory over Canada in the other game in the group to push them down to third.

This doesn’t seem to be a concern in the minds of the players as fullback Adrian Mariappa stated to Jamaica Gleaner newspaper that his team has their sights set on the prize, the Gold Cup title.

“We're a very motivated group, and we believe in each other, and that's what's motivating us going forward because we know that we can achieve things," the Crystal Palace player told the paper.

“So this tournament is something we're all very focused about, achieving what we think we can. So going into the next game, we definitely want to get another positive result.”

El Salvador comes into this contest sitting in third in the group on goals scored. The Salvadorans opened the tournament with a stalemate 0-0 draw with the co-host Canadians and followed that up by coming from behind to tie powerhouse Costa Rica 1-1.

Jamaica will certainly be content with their position in the group, but will hope to dispatch of their opponents on Tuesday quicker than they did with the Canadians.

Despite being ranked 27 spots above Canada in the FIFA World Rankings, Winfried Schafer’s men struggled to finish off their chances. With Darren Mattocks likely to get the nod upfront Tuesday, the Vancouver Whitecaps forward will have to prove his attacking prowess and lead his side to the next round.

The play of Irving Herrera continues to be a bright spot for Albert Roca’s El Salvador. Herrera came in as a substitute in his team’s opening game against Canada after Nelson Bonilla went down with an early injury. The Santa Tecla man instantly made his impact felt and on more than one occasion had great looks on goal.

Herrera would be limited to just 68 minutes in the next game against Costa Rica, however, after struggling to have a repeat performance. With Bonilla still questionable for Tuesday’s fixture, whether Herrera or Rafael Burgos get the call to lead the line for the Blues remains to be unseen.

Roca will be hoping that this is the year El Salvador finally gets over the hump of their best Gold Cup finish. The Central American nation has on four occasions qualified for the quarterfinals and been eliminated, the latest coming in 2013.