New York City FC Travel to Foxboro, Face Struggling New England Revolution

New York City FC (5-8-6, 21 pts.) travel to Foxboro, Mass for the first time to face the New England Revolution (6-9-6, 24 pts.) in their second meeting of the season. Last Sunday, NYCFC drew with Toronto FC in a wild and explosive match in the Bronx. The match, which had four penalties awarded and eight goals scored, went down to the wire before ending in a four-four draw.

NYCFC took an early 2-0 lead in the first half, with David Villa scoring a beautiful free kick but also missing a penalty. The penalty got to Patrick Mullins, who hit it towards the goal and off a TFC player for an own goal.

Toronto FC came storming back, with star Sebastian Giovinco scoring a hat trick within a nine-minute span in the latter part of the first half. Giovinco's brilliance, which was also New York's defensive lapse, completely changed the dynamic of the match.

A fourth penalty was awarded by Ted Unkel, and this time New York City and Villa pounced on the opportunity to tie the match at three. Villa spoke post match about he could not remember the last time he saw four penalties awarded in the same match.

It seemed as if Toronto had stolen the three points when Marky Delgado scored off a beautiful Giovinco pass to make it 4-3 in the 82nd minute. Two minutes after Toronto took the lead, Mullins scored the eighth and final goal of the match to tie it at 4-4 off a bad and failed clearance in the box by the Toronto defense.

New England is coming off a 4-1 loss at Red Bull Arena last Saturday in Harrison, NJ. New York scored three goals in the first twelve minutes of the match, a start that propelled them to a 4-1 victory.

The Revs, who have lost four straight matches going into their last match, needed a strong start to propel them to a victory away from home. That never came, but the opposite of it did.

Lloyd Sam scored the second, while Bradley Wright-Phillips had a brace within 12 minutes. Andy Dorman had the consolation goal for the Revs, while Anthony Wallace scored his first career MLS goal in the fifty-sixth minute to put away the match for the Red Bulls and give New England their fifth straight lost.

Patrick Mullins returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time since being selected in the MLS Expansion Draft by NYCFC.

“It’s a place I’m pretty familiar with,” Mullins said to NYCFC.com. “It will be good to see familiar faces, but once the ball kicks off it’s about getting three points. There’s no question in my mind as to what club I play for now.”

City will be without Frank Lampard, who did not train with the team this week while nursing his muscle strain.

“We really had thought last week based on the severity of the calf injury that the player would be available this weekend but plans and realities sometimes don’t mesh so he’s still carrying that calf injury and we’re not going to take a risk with it,” NYCFC Head Coach Jason Kreis said after training on Friday.

Jose Goncalves' red card suspension with the match leaves the Revs with only four healthy and available defenders for the match. Kevin Alston (hamstring), Darrius Barnes (knee surgery) and Jermaine Jones (hernia surgery) have been sidelined already.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT from Gillette Stadium