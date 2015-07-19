New York City FC Lack Pace, Drop Three Points to New England

Foxboro, Mass- After the offensive galore of last week, New York City FC couldn't create a fourth of last match's production. New York City lost to the New England Revolution 1-0, in Foxboro on Saturday night.

New York came out firing strong, having two great chances in the first four minutes. Patrick Mullins had a header saved on the line in the first possession for NYCFC. A minute later, Angelino took a crack at the goal and missed the post by inches. It seemed that it would be another slow start for the Revolution.

The breakthrough moment for the Revs came in the 12th minute, where a beautiful passing play that started deep in their end ended on the flank with Lee Nguyen, who moved swiftly to the center of the box before putting it behind Josh Saunders for the match’s only goal.

Nguyen seemed he would have another chance at a goal, when in the 18th minute he was taken down in the box, but no call came from the referee.

It was a back and forth first half, but City keep turning the ball over on the flanks, and they couldn’t bring the ball with force up to feed David Villa. The best chance for NYCFC came in extra time of the first half, where Villa's free kick went to the flank, where another cross came in to former Revolution player Patrick Mullins. Mullins' header went inches above the bar, and NYCFC went into halftime down a man.

In the 50th minute, David Villa received the ball on the left flank, and the Spaniard pushed up all the way to the end line. His cross into the box was just saved, and the Revs pushed the other way. A through ball to Charlie Davies let the forward spring forward behind the backline, but Davies was hesitant to shot at first, and his chip would end up wide.

Ned Grabavoy changed the dynamic of the match in the 55th minute, when his tackle with his studs up got him sent off on a straight red card. The Revs from there on would have the majority of the chances, including a Davies' shot that would miss in front of Saunders and hit the side netting.

New England came close to putting the match away on several chances, including a goal-line slide to save the ball from going in by NYCFC defender Shay Facey. Five minutes later, Davies hit a great ball on the left side of the box, only for it to hit the crossbar.

Tommy McNamara tried on three occasions to get the referee to award a penalty, yet all three times he ended on the turf while the rest of play would be moving the other way. The insertion of Poku into the team in the second half brought much needed strength and life to the midfield. Even with a final NYCFC push in the latter stages, the Revs did not disappoint the 28,000 strong that came out to Gillette Stadium.

New York struggled on the turf, especially Andoni Iraola. Iraola had not played on turf since his years before becoming professional, and he seemed to stay up the field many times and being passed on the Revolution counter attack. Jason Hernandez did well to cover for the Basque right back on many occasions.

The Revolution snapped a five game losing streak, and played the match with only four healthy defenders. Although NYCFC were without Lampard, Pirlo, and Shelton, they seemed slow and struggling to create much on the turf.

City hosts their expansion brothers Orlando City at home next week, in what could be the NYCFC debuts of Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo. The Revs travel to the Chicago suburbs next Saturday to face the Fire.

Listen to what Revolution head coach Jay Heaps had to say after tonight's match.