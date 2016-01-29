Chicago Fire Releases Primary Kit for 2016 Season

The MLS preseason is underway and clubs have begun to give fans a glimpse of not only the players that will be decorating the field, but also the kits that will be decorating the players. On January 25, the Chicago Fire released their primary for the upcoming season.

Return to a classic look

For the 2016 season, the club decided to return to their most popular and well-known jersey design, which is an almost all-red shirt with a white stripe across the chest. Along with these original traits, the new jersey features a sharper and more defined club crest than its predecessor. The inside of the neck sports the words "Live red", while the outside features crossed fireman's axes.

How has the kit evolved?

When the club began playing in the league, the primary kit design was more or less the same as the 2016 version, with a few stylistic differences, such as blue collars - which only lasted for the 1998 and 1999 seasons. Major changes didn't come until the 2012 season, when the white stripe and classic white away jersey were swapped for navy blue. This lasted for four seasons. For a more detailed look at the Fire's jersey history, including away and alternate kits, visit this helpful page on their official website.

Fire didn't fare too well in 2015

Hopefully, a return to club dress traditions also means a return to winning traditions for the club. During the 2014 season, the Fire finished 9th in the Eastern Conference and 15th overall in the league, while the 2015 campaign saw them fare even worse, with a 10th place finish in the Eastern Conference, good for last in the league. With a young, new coaching staff and additions to a shaky defense, the Fire can hopefully look forward to a much better 2016 season.