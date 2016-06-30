2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup: Chris Pontius' brace leads Philadelphia Union to victory over New York Red Bulls

Chester,PA -- Philadelphia Union regrouped from a terrible first half to come from behind and eliminate New York Red Bulls from the 2016 Lamar Hunt United States Open Cup Round of 16, 2-1.

New York Red Bulls dominate first half

The first half for the Union was a disaster. New York head coach Jesse Marsch employed a high-pressing style, which through the Union off their game in the first 45. Union defenders were continually under duress in the defensive half causing numerous poor passes and unforced giveaways in dangerous spots. To add to the disappointing first half, Philadelphia continually played sloppily on both sides of the ball.

The Blue and Gold’s sloppiness would cost them not even 20 minutes into the game. In the 17th minute, off a free kick, Mike Grella picked up on an errant weak clearance by Union center back Richie Marquez from 15 yards out and slammed it past a diving Andre Blake for the 1-0 lead.

The Union tried to get any sort of offense going in the first half, but their sloppy play let them down in any attempt to trouble Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara.

Sloppy play and turnovers hurt Union in first half

Not only were the Union sloppy on the ball, but the team looked outmatched tactically. Tranquillo Barnetta, who has played for the Union at the number ten, pressed high from his number eight role, which left the Union backline with little protection in front besides Warren Creavalle.

When the whistle blew in the first half from referee Mark Kadlecik, New York held onto a 1-0 lead over Philadelphia. The stats corroborated New York’s stranglehold on the match. In the first 45, Red Bulls had seven shots on target in the first half along with a significant portion of the possession as well.

Philadelphia Union come out in second half with purpose

Philadelphia came out for the second half invigorated and looking to level the score. Ten minutes into the first half, Philadelphia would get their equalizing goal. In the 55th minute, Chris Pontius timed his run well as Ilsinho found the winger wide open behind the backline. Pontius would make no mistake as he slotted it home to tie the game at one.

Five minutes later, Philadelphia found their go-ahead goal thanks again to Ilsinho, Pontius as well as hard work by Barnetta. In the 60th minute, Barnetta hustled back on defense to steal the ball off of Grella and headed up field. The Swiss International danced through a couple defenders and sent a great through ball to Ilsinho on the right wing. The Brazilian took a touch and hit a beautiful chipped pass to the opposite side of the field, where Pontius hit in on the volley past Meara for his second goal of the game.

The Union completely overhauled their play and tactics in the second half after a dismal first half and saw the fruits of their labors pay off when the second half whistle blew as Philadelphia advanced to their third consecutive US Open Cup Quarterfinals.

Where do the Philadelphia Union go now in the US Open Cup?

In the Quarterfinals, Philadelphia will to travel to Harvard Stadium on July 20th to take on New England Revolution for the privilege of advancing to the Semifinals.