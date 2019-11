This week's show welcomes two terrific players to the show. Seattle Reign FC captain Keelin Winters and Chicago Fire and MLS All-Star defender Brandon Vincent stop by the program. Simon Provan checks in from the 2016 MLS All-Star Game against Arsenal. VAVEL USA's Chris Blakely co-hosts with Baxter Colburn this week. The guys talk NWSL action, upcoming MLS fixtures, what the heck is happening in Seattle, and so much more!