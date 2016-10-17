Kim Little: The best that ever was in the NWSL
Kim Little: The best that ever was in the NWSL | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Sadly, it was announced on Monday that Kim Little would be leaving the Seattle Reign after three years with the team. She decided to re-sign with the Arsenal Ladies. She previously played with them from 2008-2013. If you never got to watch Little play in person, or even on TV, you truly missed one of the best players in the women’s game today.

Little arrived with little fanfare

Unless you are a diehard follower of the FA WSL 1 league or Laura Harvey, you probably didn’t know much about Little until she joined the NWSL. Over the years we have seen plenty of super talented women’s players all over the world. Until yours truly watched Little in person, he had never seen anyone with that much talent. Watching what Little did with the ball at her feet was purely amazing. After watching her play multiple times over the last three years, there is no better woman’s player in the world.

Little the best as they come