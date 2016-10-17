Kim Little: The best that ever was in the NWSL

Sadly, it was announced on Monday that Kim Little would be leaving the Seattle Reign after three years with the team. She decided to re-sign with the Arsenal Ladies. She previously played with them from 2008-2013. If you never got to watch Little play in person, or even on TV, you truly missed one of the best players in the women’s game today.

Little arrived with little fanfare

Unless you are a diehard follower of the FA WSL 1 league or Laura Harvey, you probably didn’t know much about Little until she joined the NWSL. Over the years we have seen plenty of super talented women’s players all over the world. Until yours truly watched Little in person, he had never seen anyone with that much talent. Watching what Little did with the ball at her feet was purely amazing. After watching her play multiple times over the last three years, there is no better woman’s player in the world.

Little the best as they come

She took the league by storm in 2014 as she was named NWSL MVP, Golden Boot winner, NWSL Player of the Month (four times) and NWSL Best XI. That’s not a bad first season in a new league. She led the league in goals scored with 16, still an NWSL record. She also assisted on seven goals as well.

In 2015, she only scored ten goals but she was just as impactful on the field. Teams that played against Seattle had to focus on her and if they didn’t, she would make them pay dearly. Even when teams double and sometimes triple teamed her, she made them pay with her ball skills. She finished the season with seven assists as well.

In 2016, she scored six goals and assisted on two others. She tried valiantly to lead her team to the NWSL Playoffs for the third straight year but just missed out by two points.

Holds several team records

Little not only scored goals for Seattle, she also assisted on them as well. In her three years, she tallied 16 assists to go along with her 32 goals, all team records. The 32 goals also make her the all-time leading goal scorer in league history.

There will never be another Kim Little in NWSL unless she comes back down the road. It was a pure joy to watch you play in Seattle for the last three years. For those of you that missed watching her, you truly missed out on watching one of the greatest of all time in NWSL.

*all stats from nwslsoccer.com