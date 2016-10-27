Audi 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs: Philadelphia Union eliminated from MLS Cup, fall to Toronto FC, 3-1
Photo via the Canadian Press

In their first Major League Soccer Cup Playoff game in five years, Philadelphia Union saw their 2016 season come to an end at the hands of Toronto FC, 3-1. 21,759 spectators filled into BMO Field Wednesday night to watch the first playoff win in Toronto FC’s history.

All eyes on Philadelphia's plan for Giovinco and Altidore

The main storyline heading into this match was how Philadelphia would would attempt to stop Toronto’s duo of Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore from taking over the match. To try to keep these two contained, Philadelphia went with the selection of Warren Creavalle, who was revealed to be playing with three broken ribs, over Brian Carroll in the starting eleven.

Union open well, but mistakes cost them - Toronto FC

For the first 15 minutes, Philadelphia looked to have relish their role as severe underdogs as Jim Curtin’s team came out with intensity to look for the early goal.

However, mistakes would cost the Union the opportunity to open up the scoring. In the 15th minute, Union centerback Ken Tribbett mishit a clearance back into his team’s box. Altidore pounced on the loose ball and flicked the ball over a charging Andre Blake’s head to near the penalty stripe, where Giovinco was waiting. The Atomic Ant did what he has done best in his MLS career and opened up the scoring in favor of Toronto,1-0.