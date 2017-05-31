Sam Kerr named NWSL Player of the Month for May

Sky Blue FC forward Sam Kerr has been named NWSL Player of the Month for the Month of May. She scored two goals and added two assists in five games during the month to help lead Sky Blue to a 3-2 record during the month.

Her best game of the month came on May 13 when Sky Blue defeated the Houston Dash 3-1. Kerr had a hand in all three goals. The first game when she earned a penalty in the 32nd minute that was converted by Sarah Killion. She then assisted on Leah Galton’s goal in the 53rd minute and score a goal of her own in the 87th minute to secure the victory. Her assist on Galton’s goal, which was a no-look pass, was nominated for Goal of the Week.

Last weekend against the Orlando Pride, Kerr once again contributed on both goals in their 2-1 victory. The first game when she scored in the 43rd minute after Daphne Cox found her open inside the Pride’s penalty area. Her right-footed shot leveled the game at 1-1. She then assisted on Maya Hayes’ game-winning goal in the 82nd minute.

Kerr is also fourth all-time in NWSL history with 28 goals scored in her career.

Kerr becomes the fourth member of Sky Blue to be named NWSL Player of the Month. Brittany Cameron, Monica Ocampo, and Nadia Nadim all previously won the award.

Earlier in the month of May, the Australian was recently named the MVP of the Westfield W-League for the 2016-2017 season. She was the captain of Perth Glory and helped lead them all the way to the W-League Grand Final, which they lost to Melbourne City FC 2-0. She scored ten goals during the campaign.

Previous NWSL Player of the Month Winners

Rose Lavelle - Boston Breakers

The NWSL Player of the Month is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis. For more information on the NWSL Media Association.