Sam Kerr named NWSL Player of the Month for May
Sam Kerr named NWSL Player of the Month for May | Source: Sky Blue FC - Robyn McNeill

Sky Blue FC forward Sam Kerr has been named NWSL Player of the Month for the Month of May. She scored two goals and added two assists in five games during the month to help lead Sky Blue to a 3-2 record during the month.

Her best game of the month came on May 13 when Sky Blue defeated the Houston Dash 3-1. Kerr had a hand in all three goals. The first game when she earned a penalty in the 32nd minute that was converted by Sarah Killion. She then assisted on Leah Galton’s goal in the 53rd minute and score a goal of her own in the 87th minute to secure the victory. Her assist on Galton’s goal, which was a no-look pass, was nominated for Goal of the Week.

Last weekend against the Orlando Pride, Kerr once again contributed on both goals in their 2-1 victory. The first game when she scored in the 43rd minute after Daphne Cox found her open inside the Pride’s penalty area. Her right-footed shot leveled the game at 1-1. She then assisted on Maya Hayes’ game-winning goal in the 82nd minute.