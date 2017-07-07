2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI officially announced

Major League Soccer formally announced the 11 players that make up the 2017 All-Star Fan XI comprising of a familiar goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards. Of those 11 players, there is a trio of World Cup-winning players that will take on reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid in Chicago at Soldier Field on August 2.

Experience and Youth

Those three players include NYCFC's David Villa, Orlando City's Kaka and Chicago Fire's and hometown player Bastian Schweinsteiger. Alongside the German from the same team will be Nemanja Nikolic, who are only some of the players that were formally announced by the league on Friday following a month-long online fan ballot.

While 10 of the 11 players on the Fan XI were determined by fan voting online, the 11th player was determined through the EA SPORTS "More Than a Vote" Challenge. That 11th player was Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco, who finished first as fans scored more than 1.1 million goals with the Italian star in EA SPORTS video game FIFA 17.

In addition to the players mentioned, there is also some United States' national team experience as Toronto FC's Michael Bradley, Sporting Kansas City's Graham Zusi, Houston Dynamo's DaMarcus Beasley, Atlanta United's Greg Garza and Colorado Rapids' Tim Howard was also voted into the starting lineup.

Finally, Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron was voted in following a stellar first few months at Atlanta where he scored eight goals and notched up eight assists for Tata Martino's side.

Showdown in the Windy City

Real Madrid takes on the best in MLS for their final match of Preseason. Photo: Real Madrid

MLS All-Star head coach, Veljko Paunovic of the host Chicago Fire, will select the gameday roster of 24 total players determined by the media, along with the Fan XI and MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s two selections.

It is also not clear if Zinedine Zidane's men will field his strongest team a month from now, who will take on the MLS All-Stars following preseason friendlies in the United States against Manchester City, Manchester United and rivals FC Barcelona respectively.