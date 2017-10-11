Jill Ellis names USWNT roster for October friendlies vs Korea Republic

Head coach Jill Ellis has named her 22-player roster for the US Women's National Team's two friendlies against the Korea Republic later this month. Ellis will only name 18 out of the 22 players to suit up for each match. The USWNT will first face their opponents on October 19 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans (aired on Fox Sports 1 at 7 pm Central Time). The will meet again for round two on October 22 at Sahlen Stadium at WakeMedPark in Cary (aired on 2 pm Eastern Time on ESPN).

The last meeting between these two teams was just before the 2015 Women's World Cup on May 30, 2015, drawing 0-0 in New Jersey.

20 out of the 22 players called into camp were also part of the set of USWNT friendlies from last September. The other two are no strangers to the USWNT, one of which is veteran Carli Lloyd, who is returning from ankle injury. The other player hasn't been with the USWNT since last November, but Andi Sullivan is no stranger in women's soccer in America. The senior Stanford midfielder has returned on the scene after recovering from her ACL injury suffered in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Sullivan earned four caps for the USWNT last year.

Sullivan back in full swing with Stanford after ACL injury. | Bob Drebin/ - ISI Photos

Roster by position

GOALKEEPERS (3) : Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7) : Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (NC Courage)

MIDFIELDERS (7) : Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Sam Mewis (NC Courage), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Andi Sullivan (Stanford)