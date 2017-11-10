Canada vs USWNT Live Stream Updates and Scores of the 2017 International Friendly (3-1)

That's all for me tonight, It's was fun, and I hope you enjoyed this exciting and physical match here on VAVEL, The recap of the match with analysis will be posted shortly I'm Addison Hadley signing off and good night!

END OF THE MATCH: USA-3 Canada-1

90' Three minutes of stoppage time

88' Rapinoe almost scores but it hits the post and its push out of play

86' Chapman slides the ball away from Williams, corner Rapinoe to take.

85' Call goes against Morgan,

82' SUBSTITUTION USA: Lynn Williams comes in for Press.

GOALLLL UNITED STATES! Lloyd gets on the end of the ball from Press and slots in in! USA leads 3-1

80'Canada clears

80'USA earns a corner

80' YELLOW to Riveire for a foul on Rapinoe

79' Beckie takes it and it goes in the box, Naeher makes the general save and its cleared out,

78' Canada earns a corner

77' Canada clears the ball

76' Rapinoe's shot is deflected out for a corner

74' SUBSTITUTION USA: Andi Sullivan comes on for Ertz and Carli Lloyd comes on for Mewis

71' SUBSTITION Canada: Making their debut are Ariel Young on for Scott and Jayde Yuk Fun Riviere for Leon

69' Beckie is down with what looks like an ankle injury

66' SUBSITUTION USA: Casey Short comes on for Smith

65' Ball gets up to Rapinoe, who tries again to get a shot on goal. Labbe bobbles but gets in.

64' Rapinoe tries a shot on goal, its gathered by Labbe

63' Headed out by Sauerbrunn, Rapinoe clears

62' Canada gets a free kick. Beckie stands over it.

59' SUBSTITUTIONS (Canada) Lindsey Agnew comes in for Kelly, Sinclair comes out for Jordyn Huitema

GOOOOAAALLLLLL UNITED STATES!!! Morgan slides home a ball from Press. USA leads 2-1

56'O'Hara gets forward, Kelly clears it

54' Fleming fouls Mewis, free kick for United States

53' Ball is headed out but finds it way up to the Canadian box before its cleared and out for a throw.

53'Ball gets up field for USA, cleared by Quinn and out for a corner

51' Goal, Canada Beckie gets the ball from a cross and slots it into the back of the net

51' Ball is cleared up field

50' Nothing happens from the corner, cleared for a goal kick

49' Press gets forward but the ball is cleared by the Canadian defense Corner

48' Beckie takes it but nothing is created

48' Leon tries a ball, but Naeher clears it out for a corner

47' Both teams off to a good second half

Start of the second half: Canada to kick off, no subs yet

Teams are slowly making their way back onto the pitch.

Halftime: USA goes into the locker room up 1-0

45+4' Rapinoe swings it in, and its cleared.

45+4' USA Corner, Rapinoe to take.

45+3' Free Kick, Dahlkemper delivers, Horan heads it wide

3 minutes of stoppage time is added on at the end of the first half

42' 2 players collide, Ertz stays down but gets up after a moment

42' O'Hara is flagged offside

39' Scott drives a ball forward, but it rolls wide of goal

38' Canada has had some good shots on goal in the last few minutes

34' Rapinoe goes down but gets up

32' Sinclair is up and walking gingerly

32' Sinclair tries a ball and goes down after taking a shot

32' Mewis is back on the pitch

31' SUBSTITUTION: Nichelle Prince comes on for Rose

30' Mewis is up and walking

29' Mewis is down,

27' Leon gets the ball from the corner and starts a counter attack

26' Corner blocked out, another corner.

26' Corner USA

24' Chapman clears a cross from Morgan

24' So far this match has been very physical.

22' Labbe is back up

20' Labbe is down after a collision with Rapinoe

18' Smith is fouled by Leon, free kick USA

17' Beckie is back on the pitch

17' Beckie is up and on the sideline after receving treatment

16' Beckie is down after clashing heads with Mewis

13' Press sends in a ball, gathered by Labbe

11' GOOOOOOOALLLLL Ertz scores off the corner with a header

11' Rapinoe swings it in, but its cleared another corner

11' Morgan tries a shot, cleared by Labbe, corner USA

10' 10 minutes in with both teams having good chances

7' Rapinoe tries a low hit but it is reflected out of danger

7' O'Hara is fouled. US free kick.

4' Zadorsky clears a ball

3' Canada gets the ball, and Fleming is fouled by Sauerbrunn

2' Morgan gets called for the foul.

1'Canada gets a throw in

1' United States control the ball, and we're underway.

8:14 CT: National Anthems are being played.

8:12 CT: Teams are about to walk out.

The only two people to start every match are captain Becky Sauerbrunn and Samantha Mewis.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher earns her 23rd cap tonight.

7:50 CT: We're still about 20 minutes away or so from kickoff, but this match is going to be intense. What a good way to end the year for the USWNT.

7:46 CT: I'm kinda disappointed that we won't be seeing Ubogagu, Franch or Huerta at all. I know that Canada is a good team, but how are they suppose to get good at playing at the international level if they don't play against the best teams.

Not dressing out for the match today for the United States are Chioma Ubogagu, Adrianna Franch, Jane Campbell and Sofia Huerta.

Canadian XI(4-3-3): Labbe; Chapman, Zadorsky, Quinn, Kelly; Scott, Beckie, Fleming; Leon, Sinclair(c), Rose

United States starting XI(4-3-3): Naeher; O'Hara, Sauerbrunn(c), Dahlkemper, Smith; Ertz, Horan, Mewis; Press, Morgan, Rapinoe

7:27pm CT: Good Evening Ladies and Gentlemen! We're still about 30 minutes away from kickoff and we just got the starting XI.

Canada:1, United States:2

Prediction: Both teams will come out strong, but the United States will get on the board first in the second half and pull off the win.

The USWNT will be led by Jill Ellis while CanWNT will be led by John Herdman.

Lineup Prediction for CanWNT: Sheridan; Chapman, Zadorsky, Quinn, Agnew; Scott, Kelly, Fleming; Sinclair, Leon, Beckie

Lineup prediction for USWNT: Harris; Short, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett, Smith; Ertz, Lloyd, Mewis; Morgan, Press, Rapinoe

The match will take place at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California at 8:00 pm central (6:00 PT) The game will be broadcasted via FoxSports 1 in the US and TSN1 in Canada.

Desire Scott battles for the ball in a match against Costa Rica//Source:Adam Pulicicchio via Getty Images 1 1

What to look for (Canada) Look for Canada's offense from the start. They'll be looking to get on the board first. Sunday might see a few more Canadians get the debut, including two 16-year-olds.

What to look for (United States): Look for the defense to change. Jill Ellis might but Sofia Huerta in place for Abby Dahlkemper. Or put Emily Sonnett who has not seen minutes in over a year for the National Team. She might also put Ashlyn Harris in goal.

Just a few days ago the USWNT took on CanWNT at BC Place in Vancouver in what was an exciting match that ended 1-1. Goals from USA's Alex Morgan and Canada's Adriana Leon. Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the match between the Canadian Women’s National Team and the United States Women’s National Team at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California I'm Addison Hadley and I will be your host for what will be a physical and exciting match to end the year for the USWNT.