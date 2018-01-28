Steven Beitashour 'excited' about move to LAFC

Steven Beitashour's 2017 campaign couldn't have gone any better, as he won the domestic treble with Toronto FC.

This was the first time in history that a team had won everything the MLS had to offer, but going into the close season, Beitashour was a free agent.

Beitashour in action for Toronto FC (Photo: (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Toronto asked Beitashour to take pay cut

The full-back, who played every minute of Toronto's MLS Cup win, was expected to take a pay cut for the 2018 season, despite being part of that team that won the treble.

“I told Toronto before the season, similar to what happened in Vancouver, if you want me to stay here, let’s just get a deal done before all the teams start calling in to my agent. Unfortunately, they wanted me to take a big pay cut,” Beitashour told LAFC's official website.

“Having a good year and winning MLS Cup, with everything that we did, it’s tough to justify."

Bob Bradley at the site of LAFC's new stadium (Photo: LAFC)

Defender excited about team's prospects

Beitashour was drafted by San Jose Earthquakes back in 2010 and spent four seasons with the Western Conference outfit and in the process, he made quite a name for himself.

The defender went on to play two seasons for Vancouver Whitecaps and then onto Toronto, and made 22 appearances last season.

Although the player was happy in Toronto, there were several factors for his move to Los Angeles FC. Beitashour spoke with Bob Bradley and John Thorrington and knew that a move to his native California was right for him.

He added: “They are genuinely good people, and they expressed what they wanted for this Club and this city.

“Obviously, it’s an expansion team and it is going to be different from what you’re used to. They had this picture in mind. It was a good picture and I wanted to be part of it. And that’s the exciting part about this whole process.”

