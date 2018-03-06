Chicago Red Stars update preseason roster

The Chicago Red Stars have updated their roster after their first two weeks of preseason. So far, the Red Stars have played two preseaso matches so far against Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin. The last preparations for Chicago before they enter the 2018 regular season is the Thorns Spring Invitational, where the Red Stars will face off against the Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, and the U-23 USWNT in Portland.

The updated roster has been cut down to 25 players. Head coach Rory Dames has waived Univeristy of Michigan alum Corrine Harris. Many more players will be checking into preseason as their national team duties finish up. Julie Ertz, Sofia Huerta, Alyssa Naeher and Casey Short will come back to Chicago after completing US Women's National Team duty at the SheBelieves Cup. Australian forward Sam Kerr will join the team after the Algarve Cup in Portugal.

Chicago Red Stars look to finish up preseason with Thorns Spring Invitational. | Source: Chicago Red Stars

The players remaining will compete for a spot on the final roster for opening day of the 2018 National Women's Soccer League season. The final roster will consist of 20 players total, and any players who were picked up during the Dispersal Draft do not count against the 20 player limit.

Updated Preseason Roster

GOALKEEPERS: Emily Boyd (CDP), Michele Dalton, Alyssa Naeher (NYR), Ryann Torerro (NRI)

DEFENDERS: Taylor Comeau, Chandra Eigenberger (NRI), Indigo Gibson (CDP/NYR), Arin Gilliland, Zoey Goralski (CDP), Sarah Gorden, Sam Johnson, Katie Naughton, Casey Short (NYR)

MIDFIELDERS: Alexa Ben (CDP), Joanna Boyles (CDP), Megan Buckingham (CDP), Danielle Colaprico, Vanessa DiBernrado, Julie Ertz (NYR), Lauren Kaskie, Alyssa Mautz, Ashton Miller (CDP/NYR), Christina Murillo (NRI), Nikki Stanton, Michele Vasconcelos, Bri Visalli (CDP), Rosie White (NYR), Erin Yenney (NRI)

FORWARDS: Summer Green, Sofia Huerta (NYR), Sam Kerr (NYR), Stephanie McCaffrey, Yuki Nagasato

Key:

CDP: 2018 NWSL College Draft Pick

NRI: Non-Roster Invitee

NYR: Not Yet Reported to Camp