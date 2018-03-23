NYCFC hope to continue winning ways in New England

On Saturday, New York City FC will travel to Gillette Stadium to face off against the New England Revolution. Despite injuries and international break, MLS continues as this match will kick off the weekend.

NYCFC have started the season perfectly, grabbing all 9 possible points. On the other hand, New England has won once and lost once. At home, the Revs took down the Colorado Rapids after losing 2-0 to the Philadelphia Union one week prior at Talen Energy Stadium. Despite the loss to Philly, New England is not a tough place to travel as proven by their win over the Rapids but NYCFC will be hoping for three points regardless.

Past Meetings

The pair of clubs has met nine times dating all the way back to NYCFC's first ever home game in which David Villa opened the scoring in the hosts 2-0 win. However, the Revs won the final two meetings in NYCFC's inaugural campaign winning 1-0 at Gillette and 3-1at Yankee Stadium.

Since then, the series is split evenly with each team grabbing two wins and splitting the points twice as well. Last year, they each grabbed one point in the opening game before each grabbing a win at home later in the season.

The most memorable of those three games last season involved an NYCFC comeback at Yankee Stadium. Teal Bunbury opened the scoring in the second half before a 77th-minute equalizer from David Villa. Not long later, a rookie at the time, Jonathan Lewis bagged the game-winning goal in the 90th minute to give his side all three points.

Jonathan Lewis celebrating his late winner vs. New England. | Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Team News

New England Revolution: Despite no players being forced to leave on international duty, the hosts will still be shorthanded as several players are recovering from injuries.

Isaac Angking will be forced to miss the game due to an illness and may be joined by Zachary Herivaux who is suffering from an ankle injury and Gabriel Somi who has a head injury. Both Herivaux and Somi are listed as questionable and may see the field on Saturday.

New York City FC: Last week, Costa Rican international, Ronald Matarrita picked up a hamstring injury just six minutes after featuring as a substitute and will miss Saturday's game in New England. Speaking of Costa Rica, Rodney Wallace will join Los Ticos to serve international duty forcing him to miss the game as well.

Like Wallace, Alex Ring is on international duty with Finland and the midfielder will not play against the Revs forcing NYCFC to replace two players who have started all three games to begin the season. After missing last weeks clash with Orlando City, David Villa is still listed as questionable with a calf injury he picked up in training last week.

What's Next?

Following Saturday's match against NYCFC, the Revs will travel down south to take on the Houston Dynamo. After that, the players will be pleased to have back-to-back home games as they'll host the Montreal Impact and FC Dallas to start the month of April.

Saturday's visitors, NYCFC, will look forward to a trip out west as they face the San Jose Earthquakes a week after their matchup with the Revs. Then, NYCFC will get the following weekend off before their first midweek clash of the season as they'll host Real Salt Lake on April 11th.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 24, 1:30 PM EST

Where: Gillette Stadium

Broadcast: fuboTV, MLS Live, YES Network, NBC Sports Boston, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC