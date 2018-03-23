North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns FC Live Scores, Updates, and Results of the 2018 National Women's Soccer League

That's all for pregame analysis! Make sure to tune in on March 24th at 3:30 pm EST for live updates on the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns match up. The game will also be streamed on nwslsoccer.com, go90 and it is the LifeTime Game of the Week.

Both teams are more than capable of making it back to where they were last season. Although this is just the first game, both teams have a lot to prove. North Carolina is heading into this match doing their best to ignore their last match-up and focus on this one. Portland is trying to show they are still a powerhouse team.

Tobin Heath will miss the start of the season | Photo: portlandmercury.com

OUT: Tobin Heath (right minor ankle surgery), Emily Menges (right lower leg stress reaction)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Ellie Carpenter (AUS), Hayley Raso (AUS)

Portland Injury Report:

OUT: Makenzy Doniak (left knee ACL tear – SEI); Liz Eddy (right hamstring strain); Samantha Mewis (right knee strain); Yuri Kawamura (right knee ACL repair – D45); Julie King (left ankle repair)

QUESTIONABLE: Abby Erceg (left hip strain)

North Carolina Injury Report:

Portland Thorns Preview: Although there were other teams that had a much more busy off-season the Thorns are seeing a much bigger change in their roster than the Courage are. Portland lost a total of seven players from last season's championship run but with the loss of these players they were able to pick up some pretty impressive talent. The Thorns saw the addition of international players Caitlin Foord, Ellie Carpenter and Andressinha as well as Angela Salem, Midge Purce and Ifeoma Onumonu from the Boston Breakers Dispersal Draft. Portland didn't have as great of a preseason tournament as the Courage did. They tied both the U-23 US Women's National team and the Houston Dash then were defeated by the Chicago Red Stars. The Thorns are more of the underdogs heading into this match and with many key players missing, they have a lot to prove.

North Carolina Preview: The Courage probably had the quietest off-season of any teams in the NWSL. The biggest event for the Courage this off-season was the signing of US international Crystal Dunn. Dunn recently played for the Washington Spirit before heading over seas to play with Chelsea Ladies FC. Reports told that Dunn wanted to come home to the NWSL but only if she could play for North Carolina, hence the departure of Taylor Smith and Ashley Hatch. The Courage had a perfect preseason as they defeated the four teams that they played and not allowing a single goal. Heading into this match North Carolina looks to be more favored to win. They have an incredibly impressive roster and better yet, they are playing in front of their home crowd.

Crystal is returning to the NWSL to play for the North Carolina Courage | Photo: wralsportsfan.com

Both teams are heading into this match with having just finishing an impressive season. The Courage were the 2017 NWSL Shield winners but then fell to the Thorns in the championship game. For both teams this game is important. For North Carolina they have to claim redemption after a sloppy loss in the championship but for Portland they have to show that they rightfully won that game. It will be a great test for both teams to see where they are at the start of the season.

The Portland Thorns are travelling to Cary, North Carolina to take on the reigning NWSL Shield winners in an NWSL Championship rematch. The two teams have played one another three times before with Portland coming out at top two of those three times, including last years championship. This match will be the first of three matches during the regular season.

North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns pre-game Commentary

Welcome everyone to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the first match of the 2018 National Women's Soccer League season between the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns FC. My name is Emily Sanzone and I'll be your host today. Follow along with VAVEL USA as we provide pre-game analysis, roster news and live game updates.