New York City FC unveil new training facility

On Tuesday, New York City FC officially unveiled their new training facility, Etihad City Football Academy in New York. This is majority owners, City Football Group (CFG) third academy on the globe. NYCFC join Manchester City and Melbourne City in that respect. The press release claims "The new Etihad City Football Academy in NY represents a further landmark of the Club’s long-term and sustainable commitment to MLS and U.S. soccer."

Etihad Airways continues their partnership with the club. The club and airways have been together since the start and this is the next chapter. As the season progresses, NYCFC will offer fans the opportunity to experience the new facility with the first of the bunch coming just 48 hours after the ribbon cutting. Fans can watch the players train, and experience the new facility as a whole.

“This is a proud and important milestone for our Group and Club. Not only is this facility evidence of our deep investment in global soccer, it also shows our Club’s and owners’ long-term commitment to New York City and the Metropolitan Area.” That is what Vice-Chairman of NYCFC, Marty Edelman had to say.

Sporting Director, Claudio Reyna, shared Edelman's excitement claiming “It’s incredible to have built a facility that will attract the best talent and provide our players and coaches with an inspiring setting to work and prepare." The former USMNT star went on to say “We wanted to create a family environment where everyone feels part of the team. We are proud to call the Etihad City Football Academy in NY our permanent home.”

Boot room. | Photo: New York City FC

NYCFC proved their goal of helping the community as the project produced 210 constriction jobs, 60% of which were local. The club also donated $250,000 to the town of Orangeburg that will be put towards infrastructure.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for our Club. Our hope is that this new facility will be a hub for soccer expertise and the soccer community in New York." This is what NYCFC President, Jon Patricof had to say about the facility. He capped things off with “I would also like to thank Etihad Airways for the continued support. We are continuing to work together to constantly improve and innovate around the resources we provide players as well as the experience we bring our incredible fans and supporters of the Club.”

The new facility has a circular locker room at the heart of the facility which features 32 locker rooms for the first team players. Post-exercise aquatic recovery area, gym, boot room, massage and medical treatment rooms, team meeting room with theater, dining hall, kit (uniform) storage, laundry, showers, and restrooms are adjacent to the locker room, putting everything a player will need right in the middle.

Photos: New York City FC

The gym has a modular wall system, the first of it's kind in the United States, and "pens onto an outdoor fitness area on a FIFA- approved synthetic training surface which allows pitch-side workouts outside ." This is perfect for the portion of the season where players mix indoor and outdoor activities in the spring/summer.

NYCFC's new training facility introduces things this country has never seen before and should ultimately help the club in more ways than one.

“We are delighted to unveil the Etihad City Football Academy. This world-class facility will serve as a center for innovation and talent development, two areas of importance for both New York City FC and Etihad Airways. We look forward to supporting the academy’s contribution to Major League Soccer and the New York community for years to come.” Patrick Pierce, the Vice President Marketing Partnerships at Etihad Airways said.