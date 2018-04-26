Kyah Simon returns to NWSL

Kyah Simon, 26, will finally return to the NWSL this weekend after a year spent rehabilitating. Simon was signed by the Houston Dash in late February. The Dash acquired Simon in the 2018 Dispersal Draft of the Boston Breakers’ players. Simon played in Boston for four seasons, one with the WPSL Elite and three in the NWSL. Simon missed the 2014 season due to an ACL tear. In 2017 Simon announced that she would not join Boston for the season, instead of taking a year off to treat her body. Simon will rejoin former Breakers teammates, Kristie Mewis in Houston.

Simon just arrived in Houston after the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan, where she and The Matildas clinched a spot in the 2019 World Cup. Simon and Australia were the runners-up of the tournament. This weekend the Dash will host Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, and the North Carolina Courage at BBVA Compass Stadium for the Lifetime NWSL Game of the Week. Simon will be available for the Dash on Saturday. She trained with the team for the first time on Wednesday, April 25th.

Simon and Kristie Mewis (right) areteamates again in Houston. l picture: Stephanie Yang 1

Simon most recently played with Melbourne City FC in the Australian Westfield W-League. Simon scored two goals in 14 matches. She and her teammates won the 2018 W-League Grand Final. Simon has 81 caps with the Matildas and 24 goals.

The Dash are still looking for their first win of the 2018 season. So far in the four games, they have played they have two draws and two losses. Their opponents from North Carolina are undefeated through five games with four wins and one draw.

To make room for Simon on the Dash roster new head coach, Vera Pauw, has waived Allison Wetherington. Wetherington is a midfielder who joined the Dash in late January as a discovery action. She did not see any action during her time in Houston.