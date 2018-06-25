Domènec Torrent's NYCFC top Toronto FC 2-1

On Sunday, new New York City FC manager, Domènec Torrent, took to the Yankee Stadium for the sideline for the first time. On the other side of the midfield line was Greg Vanney who was hoping for the same thing as Torrent, three points. Vanney's Toronto FC side have not had the ideal start to the campaign, but they went into Sunday just six points out of a playoff position with hopes of cutting that in half.

First Half

Despite a new face on the sideline, the faces of the men on the field went unchanged as Torrent put out the same XI that Patrick Vieira did in his last match. The players of the home side didn't seem to be fazed by the change as they dominated the match from the first whistle. The first real chance came in the 14th minute when David Villa played Maxi Moralez through on goal. NYCFC's magician nutmegged Nick Hagglund before forcing Alex Bono into a big save keeping the score tied at 0-0.

Domènec Torrent on the NYCFC sideline in the first half. | Photo: New York City FC

Moments later, on the other end, Jonathan Osorio picked up a lofted through ball from Auro. After beating Alexander Callens in the box, Osorio blasted a shot off the crossbar. Luckily for Sean Johnson and his NYCFC teammates, the score remained 0-0.

Later, Alex Ring found himself alone in the box with the ball forcing Bono off his line. The ball eventually found the feet of David Villa who had an open goal to shoot at. To the surprise of many, the captain missed and later came off about a decade of minutes later.

The first blow came in the 38th minute as yet another Auro long ball found the feet of a TFC attacker. This time, it was Victor Vázquez, and this time, no mistakes were made. Sean Johnson rushed out in hopes of claiming the ball but it was Vázquex who won the race before chipping it over Johnson's head to break the deadlock. Just like that, NYCFC went into the break down a goal despite being the better team.

Second Half

It didn't take long for NYCFC to equalize thanks to some Jo Inge Berget brilliance. In the 51st minute, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi sent a ball on the carpet across the box which hit a few bodies before ultimately seeing Berget backheel the ball home to even out the scoreline.

NYCFC almost took the lead in the 64th minute when Jesus Medina found himself in front of goal with a looping cross coming to his foot. He touched it down, picked his spot, but Alex Bono was equal to it. Fortunately for the hosts, that goal did come just minutes later as Maxi Moralez's pass found Berget who comfortably tucked the ball home to double his goal tally on the night.

Much to the liking of Torrent, that was the final goal of the match and NYCFC left the field with all three points for their new boss. Jo Inge Berget took his season goal total from 1 goal to 3 goals, but David Villa picked up an injury. An eventful day for NYCFC, to say the least.

What's Next?

Following Sunday's win, NYCFC will prepare for Torrent's first visit outside of New York as the boys in blue go visit the Chicago Fire to wrap up the month of June. Then, Torrent gets his first taste of the Hudson River Derby action as NYCFC begins a 3-game homestand by hosting the New York Red Bulls.

Like NYCFC, Toronto also hosts the Red Bulls soon as they begin the month of July with that fixture. Then, Toronto is on the road for four consecutive games as they pay visits to Minnesota United, Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC and Chicago Fire.