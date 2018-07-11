NYCFC to host Montreal Impact side in good form

On Wednesday, two teams with a lot of confidence will clash for the first of two meetings this season. New York City FC will host the Montreal Impact who are currently on a four-game win streak. NYCFC, on the other hand, will have picked up confidence from their 1-0 Hudson River Derby win over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Previous Meetings

As mentioned, this is the first of two meetings between the two sides this season, but the two clubs are not total strangers. Last season, NYCFC and their Canadian opponents met twice. The first of the two meetings was a 1-1 draw with Rodney Wallace and Dominic Oduro each getting on the score sheet.

The second meeting was a 1-0 win for NYCFC, as Jack Harrison's goal just before the hour mark was enough for the Boys in Blue to return home with all three points. In seven meetings, NYCFC leads the series with 4 wins, a pair of draws, and just a single loss. To find that loss, you'll have to go back to NYCFC's inaugural season in 2015 where Ignacio Piatti bagged a brace to lift his Impact over NYCFC.

Jack Harrison vs the Montreal Impact. | Photo: New York City FC

Team News

New York City FC: Both teams are expected to be missing a handful of players on Wednesday. First up, Yangel Herrera (ankle) and Cedric Hountondji (hamstring) will continue to miss game time. Jo Inge Berget recently suffered a minor quad injury which will likely see him miss the midweek clash as well.

Unfortunately for NYCFC, the list doesn't end there. Top goalscorers, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and David Villa are both listed as questionable. Depth in attacking positions is going to be tested against Montreal.

Montreal Impact: Montreal hosts a longer injury list with Zakaria Diallo, Kyle Fisher and Rudy Camacho all set to be missing from the backline. In addition, David Choiniere and Louis Beland-Goyette will also miss the match with an ankle injury and foot injury respectively. Jeisson Vargas is also on the list with an undisclosed injury.

What's Next?

For the hosts, they'll wrap up their three-game homestand with a matchup vs the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Following that, they'll visit a struggling Orlando City SC side before a flight to the other side of the country, where they'll meet with the Seattle Sounders to wrap up the month of July.

As for Montreal, they've got some tough games ahead of them. After facing off against NYCFC, they'll play host the San Jose Earthquakes. Then, a meeting with the Portland Timbers at Providence Park before hosting a match between themselves and Atlanta United.

How to Watch

When: Wednesday, July 11th at 7 PM EST

Where: Yankee Stadium

Broadcast: DIRECTV, YES Network, ESPN+