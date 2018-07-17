Japan name roster for 2018 Tournament of Nations

Japan name roster for 2018 Tournament of Nations

Australia names 20-player squad to defend Tournament of Nations title

Australia is ready to claim another title at the Tournament of Nations. 17 out of 20 players from last year's roster will return.

Australia names 20-player squad to defend Tournament of Nations title
Australia celebrating their victory in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. | Source: Getty Images - Icon Sportswire

Alen Stajcic has named his 20-player roster for the 2018 Tournament of Nations. His Westfield Matildas will look to defend their title as reigning champions of the tournament with 17 of last year's rostered players return.

The Matildas were crowned champions of last year's tournament after taking a win over all three other teams: BrazilJapan, and a historic win over the US.

Out of the 20, 17 of the called up players are currently playing in the National Women's Soccer League. They play for six out of nine clubs in the league: Portland Thorns FC (Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord), Seattle Reign FC (Lydia Williams and Steph Catley), Utah Royals FC (Katrina Gorry), Houston Dash (Kyah Simon and Clare Polkinghorne), Chicago Red Stars (Sam Kerr), and the Orlando Pride (Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond).

The roster also featured former NWSL player, Lisa de Vanna. De Vanna previously played for Sky Blue FC and the Washington Spirit. In addition, Stajcic has added a newcomer, Amy Sayer, who has yet to receive a cap for Australia. 

Sam Kerr (left) and Emily van Egmond (right) celebrating a goal at last year's tournament. | Source: Getty Images - Harry How

Full Roster

NAME CLUB INTERNATIONAL CAPS
Mackenzie Arnold (GK) Arna-Bjørnar Fotball (Norway) 19
Tameka Butt Klepp IL (Norway) 68
Ellie Carpenter Portland Thorns FC 21
Steph Catley Seattle Reign FC 67
Alex Chidiac Athletico Madrid (Spain) 10
Larissa Crummer Unattached 20
Lisa de Vanna South Melbourne FC (Australia) 137
Caitlin Foord Portland Thorns FC 60
Emily Gielnik Brisbane Roar FC (Australia) 18
Alanna Kennedy Orlando Pride 69
Sam Kerr Chicago Red Stars 67
Chloe Logarzo Blacktown Spartans FC (Australia) 30
Clare Polkinghorne Houston Dash 105
Hayley Raso Portland Thorns FC 25
Amy Sayer North Shore Mariners FC (Australia) 0
Kyah Simon Houston Dash 83
Emily van Egmond Orlando Pride 75
Lydia Williams (GK) Seattle Reign FC 69
Katrina Gorry Utah Royals FC 68
Elise Kellond-Knight Hammarby IF (Sweden) 95

 