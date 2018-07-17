Australia names 20-player squad to defend Tournament of Nations title

Alen Stajcic has named his 20-player roster for the 2018 Tournament of Nations. His Westfield Matildas will look to defend their title as reigning champions of the tournament with 17 of last year's rostered players return.

The Matildas were crowned champions of last year's tournament after taking a win over all three other teams: Brazil, Japan, and a historic win over the US.

Out of the 20, 17 of the called up players are currently playing in the National Women's Soccer League. They play for six out of nine clubs in the league: Portland Thorns FC (Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord), Seattle Reign FC (Lydia Williams and Steph Catley), Utah Royals FC (Katrina Gorry), Houston Dash (Kyah Simon and Clare Polkinghorne), Chicago Red Stars (Sam Kerr), and the Orlando Pride (Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond).

The roster also featured former NWSL player, Lisa de Vanna. De Vanna previously played for Sky Blue FC and the Washington Spirit. In addition, Stajcic has added a newcomer, Amy Sayer, who has yet to receive a cap for Australia.

Sam Kerr (left) and Emily van Egmond (right) celebrating a goal at last year's tournament. | Source: Getty Images - Harry How

Full Roster