NYCFC look to extend win streak to five as they take on Sounders in Seattle

On Sunday, Domènec Torrent will have the opportunity to lead his New York City FC men into CenturyLink Field to face the Seattle Sounders with a chance to make it five consecutive wins. NYCFC topped Orlando City SC for a third time this season on Thursday while the Sounders also picked up a win midweek as they left the Bay Area with three points in a win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Past Meetings

NYCFC and the Sounders have met just once a year since the former's inaugural season in 2015. Despite losing their first meeting back in 2015, NYCFC has done well to top the Sounders in both 2016 and 2017, both the years the Sounders reached the MLS Cup Final. Most recently, the Sounders visited the Big Apple on a rainy day in the Bronx. Cristian Roldan gave his side the lead early but David Villa's 50th and 51st goals in an NYCFC kit pushed his side past the Sounders.

A rainy day in the Bronx. | Photo: New York City FC

Team News

Seattle Sounders: American soccer fans remain sad at the remembrance of Jordan Morris' ACL tear that'll keep him out of Sunday's game. The Sounders will also be without Handwalla Bwana due to a right midfoot sprain while Victor Rodriguez is listed as questionable due to a right hamstring strain.

New York City FC: Unfortunately for NYCFC, they'll also be missing some key players. The biggest of the names is David Villa, who continues to watch from the sidelines due to a knee injury. Joining him is Yangel Herrera, whose ankle injury will likely keep him out for the rest of the season, and Cedric Hountondji who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

The good news for Sunday's visitors is that both Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, who is the joint top scorer for NYCFC, and Jo Inge Berget, who found his shooting boots before getting injured, have both been removed from the injury list.

What's Next?

For Seattle, they'll return from the All-Star Game spirit to take on Minnesota United away from home. Then, they'll return home to take on current Western Conference table toppers, FC Dallas, before welcoming Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy to CenturyLink for the first and only time this season.

For Sunday's visitors, they'll be hearing two national anthems over the next couple weeks as they return home to face the Vancouver Whitecaps following their meeting with Seattle. Then, they'll find themselves north of the border to take on a Toronto FC side who seem to be finding their old swagger.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, July 29th at 5 PM EST

Where: CenturyLink Field

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN Deportes USA, WatchESPN