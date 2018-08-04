NYCFC hope to return to winning ways as they host Whitecaps

On Saturday, New York City FC hope to get revenge on the Cascadia region as they host the Vancouver Whitecaps. Last time out, the Boys from the Bronx saw their win streak come to an end thanks to the Seattle Sounders moving their unbeaten streak to six. The Whitecaps are coming off of a win Alphonso Davies had one of his most complete performances in a 'Caps shirt, grabbing a pair of goals and a pair of assists to match it against Minnesota United.

Last Season

The two clubs met just once last year as it was Vancouver who came out on top for the first time in their short history of meetings with NYCFC. Since joining the league in 2015, NYCFC have taken two of the three meetings. However, most recently, it was Vancouver who took the points.

The game started with a Fredy Montero goal in the third minute before seeing NYCFC grab two goals before the break to give them a lead heading into the break. Then, Vancouver scored early in the second half before finding a late winner through Yordy Reyna in the 88th minute. Will there be a winner at the death on Saturday as well?

Team News

New York City FC: Good news for the hosts as Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Jo Inge Berget have taken their names off the injury list. On the flipside, David Villa is unable to play after missing the All-Star Game, and Sean Johnson is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

To add to that, long-term injured players Yangel Herrera and Cedric Houndtondji remain on the list. Some exciting news for NYCFC fans, as Valentin Castellanos could be making his debut for the club after joining just over a week ago.

Valentin Castellanos in training with NYCFC. | Photo: New York City FC

Vancouver Whitecaps: The news for the visitors is much shorter as just one player is injured. Former Premier League man, Jordon Mutch, remains injured with a right foot injury and will miss the match.

What's Next?

As for NYCFC, they have three games left in the month of August. Next up, NYCFC travel north of the border to take on a Toronto FC side which seem to be improving. Then, the Boys in Blue remain on the road as they take on the Philadelphia Union before the final Hudson River Derby of the season where they'll host the New York Red Bulls.

Saturday's visitors also have three games remaining in August as they head on the road once again next week in a Cascadia clash vs the Portland Timbers. Then, they return home to host RBNY before returning to the road to take on the San Jose Earthquakes.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, August 4th at 8 PM EST

Where: Yankee Stadium

Broadcast: DIRECTV, YES Network, ESPN+