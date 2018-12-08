Gregg Berhalter named new USMNT head coach

After months of speculation, the United States Men's National Team have a new leader. Gregg Berhalter was announced as the new head coach a week ago and will look to reverse the team's fortunes.

The appointment was made by the USMNT's GM Earnie Stewart clearly believes that Berhalter's experience as a player and a coach is what the team needs going forward. The decision was ratified by the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors in an unanimous decision on December 1st.

Gregg Berhalter finished his career with the LA Galaxy | Source: ussoccer.com

U.S. Soccer look forward to working with Berhalter

Speaking to the official website of the federation, U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro stated that the federation were "excited to announce Gregg as the next head coach" because they believed his experience both internationally and domestically as a player and a coach would "guide the program forward".

Berhalter also offered a statement about his appointment to the website, stating that it was a "tremendous honor" as he knew what it meant to represent the country and that he believed in the players and the program for the USMNT. Berhalter also stated that he hoped to "build something special and develop a team" that the supporters will want to cheer on and be proud of.

Berhalter's extensive career could prove pivotal

Gregg Berhalter earned 44 caps with the USMNT and represented the country at two FIFA World Cups. He began his career in 1993 with the Raleigh Flowers before moving to the Netherlands a year later with PEC Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and SC Cambuur. Berhalter then spent a season in England with Crystal Palace FC before switching over to Germany and okaying for Energie Cottbus initially and then TSV 1860 Munich. He then finished his playing career with the LA Galaxy were he spent two seasons.

Berhalter during his time with the Crew | Source: ussoccer.com

As a coach, Berhalter was equally traveled both domestically and internationally. He began his coaching career with Swedish side Hammarby from 2012-2013 before moving to the technical side of the coaching staff. He started off this transition as his career was drawing to an end with a scouting position with 1860 Munich and then became an assistant coach with the Galaxy in his last playing season. Before moving into this role, Berhalter and been with Columbus Crew SC as a head coach and Sporting Director. During his five seasons there, he helped the Crew reach the MLS Playoffs four times, make the 2017 Eastern Conference Final and reach the MLS Cup final in 2015.

All of these attributes and experiences are what many are hoping Gregg Berhalter will bring to the USMNT and make them a competitor once again not only in the CONCACAF region but the world stage as well.

Quotes via USSoccer.com