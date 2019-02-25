2019 SheBelieves Cup team preview: Brazil

As VAVEL USA continues to preview the 2019 SheBelieves Cup, we will now examine Brazil who will be competing in the tournament for the first time in its short history. Head coach Vadão has named his 23-player roster who he believes will help Brazil possibly win the tournament.

The 10th rank nation according to FIFA standings, will use the tournament as a way to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and also determine just how close, or far away, they are from other countries who they will expect to compete with for the title.

Marta and Debinha are set to take center stage

Marta and Debinha, who both play in the National Women's Soccer League for the Orlando Pride and the North Carolina Courage respectively, are key to any plans Brazil may have to navigate the SheBelieves Cup. Although both players are not match fit due to their club seasons not in season, their quality will be expected to shine through. Marta is renowned the world over but Debinha has become a rising star in the women's game. Her productivity (eight goals and two assists during the regular season) for the Courage helped them reach a consecutive NWSL Championship and proceed to win it. If she gets space, Debinha can punish any defense in front of her.

Marta and Debinha are key to Brazil's goals | Source: Jamie Squire-Getty Images North America

Marta will look to be a creative force for the Brazilians while Formiga, who at 40 years old, is still one of Brazil's best options in midfield. Thaisa, who plys her trade for A.C. Milan, is also another creative force for Brazil in midfield. If she and the likes of Marta can find a rhythm, they can cause problems for their opponents on any given day.

Endurance remains a question mark for Brazil

Throughout the recent years, Brazil's biggest weakness has been to able to put in a full 90 minute performance against the top teams in the world. Despite their thrilling ability going forward, the team starts to face around the 70th minute mark and then proceed to give up goals which limits how far they can go as a team.

Brazil must improve defensively in order to win at the highest level | Source: Martin Bernetti-AFP

This lack of stamina affects Brazil in defense the most. They do not have the most staunch defenders in the women's game so when those in front of them begin to tire, it leaves a porous attack open to be exploited. Brazil have qualified for the World Cup and been placed in Group C alongside Australia, Italy and Jamaica. It may not be the most difficult group to advance form but if Brazil wish to top the group and possibly be given an easier draw in the knockout stages, they have to improve their stamina. There will be no better training ground for that than the SheBelieves Cup where they will go up against England, Japan and the United States of America.

Full 23-player roster

Goalkeepers: Aline (UD Granadilla Tenerife), Letícia Izidoro (Sport Club Corinthians Paulista), Luciana Maria Dionizio (Railway).

Defenders: Poliana (São José Esporte Clube), Érika (Sport Club Corinthians Paulista), Tamires (Fortuna Hjørring), Jucinara (Valencia CF), Mônica (Unassigned), Tayla (S.L. Benfica), Letícia Santos de Oliveira (SC Sand), Kathellen (FC Girondins de Bordeaux).

Midfielders: Thaisa (A.C. Milan), Luana Bertolucci Paixão (Hwacheon KSPO), Juliana (Clube de Regatas do Flamengo), Formiga (Paris Saint-Germain), Marta (Orlando Pride), Andressa Alves (FC Barcelona).

Forwards: Adriana (Sport Club Corinthians Paulista), Raquel (Sporting Club de Huelva), Geyse (S.L. Benfica), Ludmila (Atlético Madrid), Beatriz (Incheon Red Angels), Debinha (North Carolina Courage).