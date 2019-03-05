Chicago Red Stars 2019 preseason roster

Yesterday, the National Women’s Soccer League kicked off preseason ahead of their seventh season. The Chicago Red Stars start their preseason with with 33 players, but seven have yet to report to camp, mainly due to international duty.

News broke also on Sunday that forward Stephanie McCaffrey would be retiring due to a neurological illness. In a statement she said “...is not the best interest of my health to continue playing professional soccer. While I am sad I did not get to leave soccer on my own terms, I’m incredibly grateful for the time with my Red Stars,” She has been apart of the Red Stars since being traded there in 2016.

The five players that will report to Chicago after international duty are goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defenders Tierna Davidson and Casey Short. Midfielder and Captain, Julie Ertz and forward and Australian international Sam Kerr. In addition, Bianca St. Georges and April Bockin will report soon.

Also included on the preseason roster are the draft picks in Davidson, Hannah Davison, Kayla Sharples, Bockin, Maria Sanchez and Jenna Szczesny.

2019 Red Stars Preseason Roster By Position

GOALKEEPERS (4): Emily Boyd, Megan Hinz (NRI), Alison Jahansouz (NRI), Alyssa Naeher (NYR)

DEFENDERS (13): Tierna Davidson (CDP/NYR), Hannah Davison (CDP), Brooke Elby, Chandra Eigenberger (NRI), Zoey Goralski (NRI), Sarah Gorden, Christina Murillo, Katie Naughton, Kayla Sharples (CDP), Casey Short (NYR), Bianca St Georges (CDP/NYR), Chelsea Surpris (NRI), Arin Wright

MIDFIELDERS (10): Morgan Brian, Danielle Colaprico, Vanessa DiBernardo, Julie Ertz (NYR), Kelly Fitzgerald (NRI), Alyssa Mautz, Nikki Stanton, Michele Vasconcelos, Jill Vetere (NRI), Erin Yenney

FORWARDS (6): April Bockin (CDP/NYR), Katie Johnson, Sam Kerr (NYR), Maria Sanchez (CDP), Jenna Szczesny (CDP), Yuki Nagasato

Key:

CDP– 2019 NWSL College Draft Pick

NRI– Non-Roster Invitee

NYR– Not Yet Reported to Camp