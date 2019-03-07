Orlando Pride 2019 preseason roster

The Orlando Pride enter the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League preseason with 25 players named to their roster. As of now 17 players have reported and entered training at Seminole Soccer Complex.

International players will report to camp after their international duties are complete. Forward Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris are with the USWNT. Marta is with Brazil and Chioma Ubogagu are with England National teams. All of which are competing in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. Midfielder Emily Van Egmond and defender Alanna Kennedy are competing in the Cup of Nations in their home country of Australia. Defender Shelina Zadorsky is in Portugal participating in the 2019 Algarve Cup with the Canadian National team.

Returning to the team, goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer; defenders Carson Pickett, Toni Pressley and Ali Krieger; midfielders Kristen Edmonds and Dani Weatherholt. Also forwards Rachel Hill, Danica Evans and Sydney Leroux. On March 4th, the Pride officially resigned Kopmeyer, Pressley, Hill, Evans and Camila to new contracts.

2019 NWSL College Draft picks Erin Greening (University of Colorado) and Marisa Viggiano (Northwestern University) joined the Pride this preseason.

Additionally Orlando called non-roster invitees midfielders Bridget Callahan, Abby Elinsky, Kim Reynolds, Joanna Boyles, Alika Keene and goalkeeper Lainey Burdett.

2019 Orlando Pride Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Ashlyn Harris (NYR), Haley Kopmeyer, Lainey Burdett (NRI)

Defenders (7): Alika Keene (NRI), Alanna Kennedy (NYR), Ali Krieger, Carson Pickett, Toni Pressley, Kim Reynolds (NRI), Shelina Zadorsky (NYR)

Midfielders (8): Kristen Edmonds, Emily van Egmond (NYR), Dani Weatherholt, Erin Greening (CDP), Marisa Viggiano (CDP), Joanna Boyles (NRI), Bridget Callahan (NRI), Abby Elinsky (NRI)

Forwards (7): Danica Evans, Rachel Hill, Sydney Leroux, Camila Martins Pereira (NYR), Alex Morgan (NYR), Chioma Ubogagu (NYR), Marta Vieira da Silva (NYR)

Key:

CDP - 2019 NWSL College Draft Pick

NRI- Non-Roster Invitee

NYR- Not Yet Reported to Camp