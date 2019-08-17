Puebla see 'Chepo' de la Torre as candidate for head coach job

Rumors come and go about the next Club Puebla, after announcing the dismissal of José Luis Sánchez Solá.

One of the real options to cover the departure of "Chelís" is José Manuel "Chepo" de la Torre, Mexican football champion with Chivas and Toluca (2), and who was recently in Puebla for the tribute to the Championísimo, held on July 28, during the 75th anniversary match against Real Betis of Spain.

On the other hand, the arrival of a manager from abroad is not ruled out by la Franja. Likewise, for the match against Cruz Azul (next Saturday), it would be Octavio "El Picas" Becerril who takes control of the team, as he did the previous tournament, prior to the arrival of "Chelís", in the victory (1-2) against Atlas.

It is worth mentioning, with the dismissal of Sánchez Solá, even before becoming official, names such as Rubén Omar Romano, Francisco Palencia, Sergio Bueno and Rafael Puente were spread in social networks.

However, none of them is being considered to assume the reins of Club Puebla.