Carli Lloyd and USWNT down Portugal 3-0

It took a bit for the United States Women’s National Team to get on the board against 30th ranked Portugal Women’s National Team but captain Carli Lloyd scored a brace in 10 minutes to open the scoring. Lindsey Horan would add a third late in the second half to complete the third win of the USWNT Victory Tour. Portugal’s defense played well throughout the match but could not get any offense generated. The American’s were able to stifle any Portugal attack before the half-way line. Lloyd’s two goals would be her 116th and 117th of her international career.

Lloyd's first half double

The Sky Blue FC superstar, opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from a failed Portugal clearance. A ball that was nearly outside Portugal’s box but was put back near goal where Lloyd was positioned. Portugal goalkeeper Inés Pereira stopped Lloyd then scrambled to stop Jessica McDonald but was caught out of net on Lloyd’s rebound goal. The US would extend the lead on Lloyd’s 32 minute penalty kick. Portugal defender Ana Borges fouled Tobin Heath just inside the penalty area. Lloyd stepped up to the spot and fired home a right footed shot to the right corner of the net. The American’s would take a 2-0 lead into halftime and lead 5-0 on shots on goal.

Horan's late tally

Horan would add a third goal in the 83th minute. Portland Thorns FC midfielder was unchallenged and able to head home a Christen Press corner. The goal was Horan’s 12th international of her career. Horan would have had a brace of her own but her shot in the 62nd minute hit the crossbar.

Christen Press and Lindsey Horan celebrate Horan's second half goal. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The victory over Portugal was the second in five days. The Americans defeated Portugal 4-0 on Thursday August 29th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Next the USWNT will finish their Victory Tour with two matches against South Korea. The first match will be in Charlotte, North Carolina October 3 and finally at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois October 6.

Milestone, debut and return

Head coach Jill Ellis is now tied with former Women’s head coach Tony Dicicco with 105 USWNT wins. Kristen Hamilton made her National team debut in the 76th minute replacing North Carolina Courage teammate Jessica McDonald. Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short made her return to the pitch for the USWNT after halftime replacing Emily Sonnett. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara and Rose Lavelle were held out of the match due to injury.

Score:

1-0, min. 22, Lloyd. 2-0, min. 32 Lloyd (PK). 3-0, min. 84, Horan.

Statistics:

USWNT Substitutions: Horan min. 46 (Sauerbrunn), Short min. 46 (Sonnet), Press min. 46 (Heath), Davidson min. 46 (Dunn), Pugh min. 57 (Mewis), Hamilton min. 76 (McDonald).

Portugal Substitutions: Fidalgo min. 46 (Borges), Do. Silva min. 61 (Marques), Neto min. 61 (Norton), J. Silva min. 61 (Mendes), Leite min. 82 (Di.Silva)

Disciplinary:

Yellow Card: Lloyd min. 78, Do. Silva min. 81

